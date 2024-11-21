Binance Coin Whales Reap Big Profits as Polkadot Struggles; A New Crypto Presale Is Dominating Investor Attention

BNB is already flashing signs of a bearish sentiment despite launching a new stablecoin while Polkadot is struggling to sustain its momentum. Meanwhile, savvy traders are jumping to more reliable investments like Lunex Network’s viral presale that is poised for 1800% gains before its official launch on the open market.
Binance Coin (BNB) Launches New Stablecoin with 19% APY
Binance, the platform behind BNB, has just announced a new stablecoin called BFUSD which is offering up to 19.55% APY. Since BFUSD is supposed to compete with Tether USDT and USDC, Binance is giving traders an incentive to just have BFUSD in their wallets to get the rewards with no additional locking funds. This big announcement comes after BNB fell into a consolidation phase by recording 0.94% losses over the last seven days.
BNB is currently trading for $615.34 after an intraday increase of 0.59%. Although BNB’s price rallied during the initial post election rally, BNB failed to sustain investor interest and fell into overbought territory. Since BNB’s MACD level and Momentum Indicator are both suggesting bearish dominance, BNB’s price could crash to the $574.4 pivot soon.
Polkadot (DOT) Struggles to Find a Stable Price After Massive Fluctuations
Polkadot started the month on a bearish note as the token’s price was trading in the red. Although the post election rally resulted in 29.11% intra-month gains for Polkadot, analysts are still cautious about Polkadot’s future potential. Polkadot is currently trading for $5.82 after an intraday decrease of 0.23%.
Polakdot’s trading volume has also decreased by 1.58% over the last 24 hours which suggests low network activity. Despite the broader crypto market showing extreme greed, Polkadot investors are turning bearish on the token. Technical indicators like the CCI and Momentum Indicator are also hinting at high selling pressure for Polkadot. If a sell off ensues, Polkadot’s price could retrace to the $4.90 level.
Lunex Network (LNEX) Takes Over DeFi Market with Viral Presale
Lunex Network is dominating the DeFi market during Q4’s bull market by jumping to new all-time high prices every week. This week, Lunex Network has managed to surpass the $2.5 million milestone which is making analysts even more positive about an upcoming rally. If Lunex Network can maintain this upward momentum by the end of its presale, analysts are predicting up to 1800% gains for LNEX holders even before the token’s official launch on the open market.
The reason why Lunex Network is emerging as the biggest gainer during this bull cycle is the platform’s innovative strategy to combine features of centralized and decentralized exchanges. By launching a new non custodial exchange platform that enables quick and simple cross chain transfers, Lunex Network is outshining the competition and setting itself up for huge gains in the future.
Aside from trading, Lunex Network also offers several features like portfolio tracking and a DeFi wallet that enhance user experience. With these features, traders can store, exchange or track the progress of their digital assets on a single platform without worrying about the security of their funds. Since Lunex Network executes all transactions through smart contracts, traders can enjoy complete transparency and blockchain level security.
If that wasn’t enough, then Lunex Network is also giving traders a consistent passive income with its revolutionary revenue sharing model. Every week, the platform uses up to 18% of its revenue to repurchase LNEX on the open market and distributes these tokens to current holders. Since traders can start receiving rewards in as little as 30 days, now is the ideal time to invest in Lunex Network for a low price of only $0.0026 per token.
You can find more information about Lunex (LNEX) Network here:
- Website: https://lunexnetwork.com
- Socials: https://linktr.ee/lunexnetwork
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.