Best Crypto Presale To Buy Now: Incredible Gains Lure Dogecoin Holders to Lunex Network’s Blazing Presale

The status of DOGE will be interesting to observe in the next few weeks. This is because of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which Donald Trump approved.
Elon Musk’s open support and campaign for DOGE are expected to renew and fuel a new bull run following his appointment as one of the two leaders of DOGE.
The zeitgeist spirit also extends to Lunex, one of the most promising cryptos currently in its pre-ICO phase. Despite Dogecoin news dominating headlines, Lunex’s extraordinary gains and amazing features attract DOGE’s holders to its presale event. Read more.
Lunex pre-ICO enters new territory
Lunex is rapidly emerging as one of the standout blockchain projects, carving out a compelling position in the DeFi industry through a unique approach to industry challenges such as high transaction fees and a limited liquidity pool.
Lunex’s solution to this persistent problem is to create an interconnected network across multiple blockchains. This architecture facilitates cross-chain transactions and enhances trading optimization across various exchanges, making it more accessible to users.
Furthermore, Lunex also enjoys a sophisticated smart contract system that enables secure and instantaneous trading. The platform’s smart contract-backed aggregator stands out for its ability to distribute trades across multiple decentralized exchanges (DEX) while maintaining a seamless user experience.
Indeed, this feature has particularly resonated with users seeking passive income opportunities. The platform’s native token, $LNEX, further enhances its appeal by offering attractive revenue-sharing options.
Lunex has shown remarkable momentum in its ICO phase, attracting significant attention from whale investors. $LNEX is currently priced at $0.0026 and has already secured $2.5 million, with 1.5 billion tokens sold.
Musk’s role in Trump’s cabinet set the pace for a DOGE bull run
In a significant announcement, President Trump disclosed that billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will lead the much-touted Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
Despite sharing its acronym with a popular cryptocurrency, this new department would not be an official government agency. Instead, Trump clarified that the duo would operate externally, guiding the White House while collaborating with the Office of Management and Budget to cut unnecessary government expenditures and ensure prudency.
Nevertheless, the crypto market has responded notably to this dogecoin news, particularly affecting DOGE, which has historically been sensitive to Musk’s involvement in any ventures sharing its name.
The popular cryptocurrency experienced a dramatic 20% surge, climbing from $0.37 to $0.43. However, this gain proved temporary, as the memecoin price later stabilized at $0.3988. Overall, DOGE has reacted in a friendly manner to Trump’s presidential win, jumping 61% over a week.
Like every other crypto in the market, Trump’s crypto-friendly disposition and win on November 5, along with Elon Musk’s heavy involvement in the campaign, are driving this bull run.
Final recap
Elon Musk’s increasingly important role and influence in Trump’s administration will solidify DOGE. The meme coin price is reacting notably to the latest developments, swelling investors’ optimism. However, DOGE is not the only bullish coin; Lunex has shown massive potential with its organic pre-ICO numbers, tied to no externalities.
While DOGE is bullish, investors are wary of this being another 2021 run in which the meme coin eventually nosedived drastically, hence their attraction to a stable growth coin like Lunex. What are you waiting for? You should join the presale too, now!
