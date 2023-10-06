Best Crypto Coins for Low-Income Investors Looking To Strike Big In Q4 2023: Everlodge, The Sandbox, Axie Infinity

Are you a low-income earner looking for tokens with bullish potential to invest in? Analysts have picked three tokens that can give high gains in Q4 2023. They include The Sandbox, Axie Infinity, and Everlodge.
Everlodge (ELDG) Completes Audit from Block Audit and InterFi Network
Everlodge is a new project launching to make luxury properties and real estate investment accessible to more people. The platform will use blockchain technology and NFT fractionalization to change the way people invest in the real estate sector.
With NFT fractionalization, you can use little capital, starting from $100, to invest in high-value properties. You can purchase smaller shares of it instead of buying an entire property. Also, you can generate more income by renting out your NFTs or using them as collateral for loans on Everlodge.
Two top auditing firms, Block Audit and InterFi Network have evaluated Everlodge’s smart contract. These assessments confirm the platform’s complete safety, providing 100% reassurance to potential investors.
Another aspect of the Everlodge ecosystem is the ELDG token. Currently, Everlodge is in the presale stage, with each ELDG token selling at just $0.019. Experts have a positive outlook on Everlodge’s performance in Q4 2023. They forecast Everlodge’s value to increase 25x during this period.
The Sandbox (SAND) Collaborates With Agora
The Sandbox (SAND) is a leading decentralized gaming virtual platform and a subsidiary of Animoca Brands. It allows players and creators to create 3D virtual worlds and to store, monetize, and trade their creations.
The Sandbox announced a partnership with Agora to improve social interaction and engagement within the metaverse. The collaboration will make it possible for players in The Sandbox to do video calls and chat in real time. In addition, The Sandbox plans to use these features to build strong social connections among players.
Despite the latest partnership, The Sandbox crypto is still recording price declines on the monthly and weekly chart. According to CoinMarketCap, the price of SAND has dropped to $0.295568. Notwithstanding, analysts have forecasted a rally to $0.52 for The Sandbox coin in Q4 2023.
Axie Infinity (AXS) To Unlock 15.13M AXS Tokens
Axie Infinity (AXS) is a top play-to-earn (P2E) blockchain gaming platform that has captured users’ attention in recent years. Meanwhile, the Axie Infinity price has been in a downtrend since February 2023. However, the Axie Infinity token could see some upward movement in the coming weeks.
The price of the AXS coin is trading in the $4.47 region after it failed to cross the 50-day EMA. The Axie Infinity’s upward movement will depend on the actions of whale investors. Whale addresses currently hold about 255 million AXS.
This accounts for 94.5% of the total circulating supply. As a result, their actions will impact the price of Axie Infinity. The team will unlock 15.13 million AXS tokens on October 20th. Currently, predictions for Axie Infinity are bullish. Analysts forecast the AXS coin to cross $5 in Q4 2023.
