Best Crypto Casinos 2022 Canada | BTC, LTC, ETH, Doge, and XRP

Well, it was only a matter of time, wasn’t it? Given how the crypto markets springboarded into the public domain in early 2020, with headline news and being championed by the world’s richest man Elon Musk, along with his visions of putting a Dogecoin on the moon. Now, whether you believe in crypto as a solution to overthrowing fiat currencies around the world or not, it doesn’t matter. The wheels have already been set in motion, and national banks are right now, looking into the production of centralized cryptocurrencies.
It’s as if we’ve arrived on the precipice of 2092 rather than 2022. The world has changed and continues to, and banking were always doomed to evolve no matter what people in power would rather have.
So, we come to casinos, the one financial industry that saw this coming as far back as 2014 when the first online crypto casino was built. When an industry is so attuned to the financial system as casinos are, if they have faith in what crypto is all about, then we should treat it with the same confidence. Crypto casinos are here in number, and we have only just begun our journey towards what is going to be the biggest online entertainment the world has ever seen.
The Crypto Game
So, what’s the master plan? What does this all accumulate to? The building blocks have already been placed and it’s called the Metaverse. Without crypto, there is no Metaverse, it is as simple as that. They two are perfectly harmonious in how they will provide services and entertainment going into the next millennia.
Inside the Metaverse, online casinos can be accessed. You enter as your avatar and can wander around the various slots and tables. The games hosts will converse with you as you sit at VR games with many other avatars looking to enjoy the same experiences as you.
This is the world where crypto works, it’s easier to imagine in this scenario than what we are faced with now when we can’t do too much with them. One of the limited options is to use crypto as a means of financing gambling. Players can now access over 50 online casinos that can provide a service for crypto users. This covers those currently owning Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Ripple, though a few are starting to add Cardano and Tron into the list of payable options.
Top 5 Canadian Crypto Casinos to Join
Where does one begin looking for an online casino that’s legal and supplies banking services suited to crypto? Well, we weren’t quite too sure ourselves until we came across the Canadian comparison site Casimoose. They are an affiliate site that houses information on games, casino reviews, and provides free slots you can play.
Here we learned about the top crypto casinos online that are available to the Canadian market specifically, and with this information, we present to you to current top 3 casinos that players in Canada can legally register with and play with their cryptocurrencies.
Jet Casino
Crypto accepted:
- Bitcoin
- Litecoin
- Ethereum
Jet Casino is without question one of the most awesome casinos to have been built. Packed with over 3500 casino games and providing members with access to live sports betting and live dealer tables, Jet ticks many boxes for many kinds of players.
Jet Casino comes licensed by the Curacao eGaming Control Board and has only been on the scene since 2020. The platform is visually stunning and sleek, with an uncommon black backdrop that illuminates all the gaming colors. The casino hosts slot tournaments, progressive jackpots, and scores of slot machines.
The Jet sportsbook is one of the biggest online with 37 categories for players to select their betting odds from. Here you can gain access to live ice hockey, basketball, tennis, baseball, and soccer.
Several bonuses and rewards can be claimed by members with the casino hosting a VIP Program that has 10 levels to navigate through and be rewarded for your progress with cashback rewards, birthday bonuses, and free spins (T&Cs apply).
Extremely worthy of being one of Canada’s best crypto casinos.
Sol Casino
Crypto accepted:
- Bitcoin
- Litecoin
- Ethereum
At Sol Casino, you have another Curacao licensed platform that hosts over 3500 casino games and can also provide access to live tables and sports betting features. Sol is that casino that just seems to do everything right, so is there any catch? Not that we experienced. The casino offers crypto payment options, but the games are not specifically Bitcoin developed, as in, they do not come with provably fair software. This is common for many current crypto sites right now, but this is an evolving matter which we can only hope all these casinos address.
Sol invites new players with a staggering welcome bonus (T&Cs apply) and provides one of the most impressive promotional services we’ve seen linked to casino bonuses. This is helped by the Sol VIP experience that rewards you comp points for just playing inside the casino or live casino hubs tied to the site.
Sports betting is available but does not have a live streaming license. There are 35 sporting categories which include MMA, baseball, tennis, basketball, golf, and eSports.
Hot on the heels of Jet Casino, almost similar in performance and quality, most definitely a go-to crypto casino in Canada.
Playamo Casino
Crypto accepted:
- Bitcoin
- Litecoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
- Dogecoin
Playamo is currently Canada’s number one crypto casino. Despite not having a sports betting service, Playamo is still able to capture the imaginations of its members with one of the most impressive Casino and Live Casino platforms in Canada. The game count here comes to over 3500 and presents slot gaming, scratch cards, live blackjack, roulette, and bonus buy games that let you skip the base gaming and head straight for the bonus rounds.
There are currently six tournaments in play that play out daily and weekly, with cash and free spin prize pools to win. The operator provides numerous promotions with a VIP program with 10 levels to break into and win a range of cash and free spin rewards.
The Playamo Casino can be accessed via mobile with the Playamo App directly available from their website. This is, however, optional, as the casino’s HTML software allows it to be played via your browser with no downloading of software needed.
Getting Started in Crypto Finance
If you have an ounce of interest in getting involved in crypto but are a first-timer, then you will need to dedicate some time to learning about what crypto is all about as a financial tool and understanding how the blockchain works. To acquire crypto, you can visit several marketplaces like Coinbase, Binance, Robinhood, and Gemini. These are just some of the places where you can buy and sell crypto and sync your funds to a crypto wallet that is then your financial access point when joining any one of the top crypto casinos in Canada.
Crypto, like shares, rise and drop and is a very volatile market. A single Tweet from Mr. Elon ‘Doge-meme’ Musk can have a huge impact on the success of trading.