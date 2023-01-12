Best Altcoins For 2023: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Polygon (MATIC) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

2022 has been a tough year for crypto currencies and the global financial markets, as governments around the world try to tackle rising inflation, triggered in a large part by Covid-19. However the markets never stop and many analysts are predicting a second bull run for crypto in 2023. Top predictions include Shiba Inu (SHIB), Polygon (MATIC) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), a novel investment platform that has surged by over 805% during presale, and here’s why:
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will outperform Bitcoin (BTC) in 2023
Some analysts predict that Bitcoin (BTC) will eventually reach the market cap of gold, as it is the only cryptocurrency that is solely a store of value. If this happens, one bitcoin will be worth approximately $500k, an increase of approximately 3000%. This is an impressive gain, but not as impressive as the 6000% increase analysts are predicting for ORBN, the token of Orbeon Protocol.
Additionally, instead of having to wait potentially years for this to happen, Orbeon Protocol’s initial gains of 6000% are forecasted to happen at the end of January, when the token goes live on Uniswap.
Orbeon Protocol is a decentralized, community based investment platform that will allow investors to get more exciting gains from early stage companies that can mint fractionalized, equity-backed NFTs as a form of investment.
Getting in early on good projects offers much larger ROIs than is usually possible with more established cryptocurrencies. Orbeon Protocol is now in phase 3 of its presale, with ORBN tokens available at 0.0362, and almost 50% sold out already following an 805% increase. To secure their perks like governance rights and staking yields, investors are swarming the Orbeon Protocol presale en masse.
Polygon (MATIC) just keeps on growing
Polygon, a layer 2 blockchain, has become one of the leading blockchains for DeFi, GameFi, NFTs and more, due to its reliability, speed and low transaction fees. Polygon and its native coin MATIC have been in the news this month, with prices hitting a peak of $0.93, due it seems, to the release of Donald Trump’s highly popular NFTs.
Polygon is currently the second largest blockchain in terms of daily active users, with around 400k active wallet addresses and 42k of revenue from fees according to data platform Token Terminal, but what is next for 2023? Internet rumours suggest that Polygon may be about to launch real-world asset tokenization.
What we know for sure is that Polygon have made some exciting partnerships, including Meta (NASDAQ: META), Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) and Nike (NYSE: NKE). Additionally they were chosen for Disney’s (NYSE: DIS) accelerator program.
Polygon recently hosted Polygon Connect, a hackathon for Polygon enthusiasts and also updated their Node-as-a-service system.
These bullish news events show that the Polygon team is continuing to evolve and grow the blockchain, and this is likely to be reflected in the price in 2023.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) prepares for the release of the Shibarium as well as a game and metaverse
Shiba Inu (SHIB) started off as a memecoin to rival Dogecoin (DOGE). It has now become one of the largest memecoins in terms of market cap, second only to DOGE. What piques my interest about Shiba Inu is their upcoming layer 2 solution, the Shibarium.
The Shiba Inu ecosystem contains a range of tokens with different use cases, including BONE, the governance token, LEASH, which can be staked for passive income, TREAT, a rewards based token that will be used in the upcoming Shiba Inu metaverse and game, and of course SHIB itself. 2023 will see the launch of the SHI stablecoin.
The Shibarium means that Shiba Inu can truly be unleashed as the feisty dog will no longer be held back by the high fees and slow transaction speeds of the Ethereum network, on which Shiba Inu currently depends. These factors mean that Shiba Inu is one to watch for 2023.
Find Out More About The Orbeon Protocol Presale
Website: https://orbeonprotocol.com/
Presale: https://presale.orbeonprotocol.com/register
Telegram: https://t.me/OrbeonProtocol
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.