BDAG’s TG Tap Miner & Solana’s Rising Metrics; TAO Recovers

Bittensor Price Stabilizes & Solana’s Network Expands; BlockDAG’s TG Tap Miner Goes Viral with 70,000 Users
The price of Bittensor (TAO) has been unstable, dropping to $407 before rebounding to $432. Concurrently, Solana (SOL) has escalated to over $167.
Both digital currencies are heavily influenced by the broader market movements, often mirroring Bitcoin’s volatility. A rise in Bitcoin typically lifts these currencies, whereas a decline can cause them to plummet.
In contrast, BlockDAG (BDAG) appears resilient to these external pressures. Its initial coin offering successfully generated over $116 million, emphasizing technological advancement and community participation.
A key attraction of BlockDAG is the TG Tap Miner, which has engaged over 70,000 users. This interactive Telegram game rewards participants with Tap Points, which will be exchangeable for BDAG coins with the launch of the primary network.
BlockDAG’s commitment to internal development and community-driven growth makes it an appealing option for those seeking consistent advancement and stability.
Bittensor (TAO) Experiences Price Fluctuations
The trajectory of Bittensor’s price has seen significant fluctuations, initially falling below $500 and descending past its 50-day simple moving average (SMA). It dropped over 5% to $493 on Wednesday, then to $484 on Thursday, and down to $462 by Friday.
TAO continued its decline on Saturday, falling an additional 5.4% to $437 and plunging to a low of $407 on Sunday. Although this pattern has been predominantly bearish, the recent recovery suggests a potential stabilization.
Solana Aims for $200 as It Gains Market Traction
Solana is experiencing a robust upward trend, having recently surpassed $167 and targeting the $200 mark. This growth is buoyed by a general market rally led by Bitcoin, which injects optimism across the crypto market.
Solana’s traction isn’t solely tied to favorable market timing—its performance on decentralized exchanges (DEX) has notably excelled, with weekly volumes topping $11.86 billion and surpassing the activity of Ethereum’s layer-2 solutions. The sustained demand for SOL futures indicates a continued interest from the market participants. However, the reliance on broader market sentiments means that price consistency remains a focal point of anticipation.
Over 70k Users Join BlockDAG’s TG Tap Miner
In the cryptocurrency market, giants like Bittensor and Solana often sway with the ebb and flow of global market trends and macroeconomic factors. This volatility can be disheartening as these currencies frequently succumb to external pressures, leading to potential losses.
Seeking a more dependable alternative, many are turning to emerging projects like BlockDAG, which stands out by operating independently from the tumult of the external markets, focusing instead on technological and community-driven progress for consistent growth.
Consider BlockDAG’s TG Tap Miner, a game played within Telegram where participants earn ‘Tap Points’ by intercepting falling balls. These points will be convertible to BDAG coins with the activation of BlockDAG’s main network. The game not only offers a straightforward and enjoyable way to accumulate assets but also fosters community through its features that reward inviting friends, contributing to its growth beyond 70,000 users.
Furthermore, BlockDAG’s initial offering has been notably successful, generating over $116 million, distributing 15 billion coins, and achieving a remarkable 2,100% return for early participants. This success underscores why increasing numbers of crypto enthusiasts are gravitating towards BlockDAG, drawn by its community-centric approach and robust ecosystem.
Positioning for the Future in Crypto
While Bittensor shows signs of recovery and Solana demonstrates consistent expansion, their sensitivity to market fluctuations remains a concern for many.
Contrastingly, BlockDAG capitalizes on internal strengths, crafting growth from within its ecosystem, unaffected by external market shifts. Its TG Tap Miner not only draws participants but also strengthens its community ties.
To date, BlockDAG’s efforts have not only culminated in raising significant funds but have also provided substantial returns to its early supporters. For those seeking relief from the instability typical of market-dependent cryptocurrencies, BlockDAG offers a solid, stable alternative, heralding a new era of self-reliant crypto growth.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.