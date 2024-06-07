BDAG Tops CoinSniper; More on ETH Trading Volume & LINK Forecast

BlockDAG Ranks #1 on CoinSniper as Presale Grows to $45.7M; Ethereum Trading Volume Surges & LINK Price Forecast Shows Optimism
Ethereum’s trading volume surged recently, reflecting the broader strength of the market’s trading volume. Meanwhile, the Chainlink price forecast remains optimistic amid Chainlink’s integration with Circle and expansion into Brazil.
On the other hand, BlockDAG has topped the CoinSniper listing following a 1000% surge in presales after the Keynote 2 release. BlockDAG presale raised a massive $3 million overnight, bringing the total presale to $45.7 million from the sale of 11.1 billion coins and 7,353 miners like the exceptional X30 mining rig. This positions BlockDAG as one of the top decentralized cryptocurrencies.
Ethereum Trading Volume: Retail Investors Return
According to JPMorgan strategists, retail investors have re-entered the crypto markets, driving popular cryptocurrencies like Ethereum higher. JPMorgan’s report highlights that Ethereum’s 14-day average daily trading volumes stand at $20.7 billion, with a notable increase over the past two weeks. This surge in Ethereum trading volume mirrors the broader trend of strong trading volume growth across major cryptocurrencies over the past six months.
Chainlink Integrates with Circle
Chainlink, a leading decentralized oracle network, has integrated with Circle, the issuer of USDC and EURC stablecoins, to bridge traditional finance and Decentralized Finance (DeFi). This partnership will leverage Chainlink’s Data Feeds and Proof of Reserve to empower developers in building robust financial applications.
Circle’s VP, Sandra Persing, praised the collaboration as a step toward meeting the demand for digital financial services. Circle has also expanded into Brazil, partnering with Nubank and BTG Pactual to enhance USDC adoption. Despite recent price volatility, LINK has surged over the past month, driven by whale activity and Ethereum ETF approvals. The Chainlink price forecast remains optimistic amidst these developments.
BlockDAG’s Keynote 2 Propels it to Top CoinSniper Listing
BlockDAG has gained significant momentum globally in the cryptocurrency market. Recently, BlockDAG launched its moon-themed keynote 2, thoroughly addressing and updating the community on all the innovations within the BlockDAG ecosystem. The launch of Keynote 2 has ignited a fresh surge of enthusiasm within the crypto community, significantly impacting BlockDAG’s presales. Entering Batch 17 at $0.011, BlockDAG saw a 1000% surge, amassing $45.7 million through the sale of 11.1 billion coins and 7,353 mining rigs.
This success catapulted BlockDAG to the top of CoinSniper listing, one of the largest crypto databases, as the Keynote 2 caused a frenzy. Trending in the biggest crypto presale pool underscores BlockDAG’s growing prominence and investor confidence. BlockDAG is poised to reach $0.05 at the time of its official launch, which represents a 4900% increase from its batch 1 price.
Moreover, BlockDAG is favored by investors for its passive income from ASIC mining rigs, as it generates over $3.1 million from miner sales. The standout X30 miner, with a 280 GH/s hash rate and advanced ASIC technology, delivers peak performance, generating 600 BDAG coins daily and potentially yielding $30 daily at launch price.
Conclusion
BlockDAG shines in the crypto market, as it leads the CoinSniper listing after the massive success of its Keynote 2, which sparked a 1000% value surge. While Ethereum’s trading volume has surged and Chainlink’s price predictions are optimistic, BlockDAG’s impressive growth and strategic developments position it as the top decentralized cryptocurrency.
Join BlockDAG Now!
- Website: https://blockdag.network
- Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network
- Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial
- Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.