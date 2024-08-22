BDAG Eyes Top 30 Rank; Latest on Maker’s Dip & SHIB Drop

BlockDAG Aims for Top 30 on CoinMarketCap Amid Shiba Inu’s Plunge and Maker’s Struggles
The cryptocurrency market is currently facing a downturn, with Maker (MKR) dropping below critical support levels and Shiba Inu (SHIB) experiencing a significant price decrease of nearly 20% in the last 24 hours.
Amid these challenges, BlockDAG stands out with its robust presale, raising over $67.3 million and targeting a prestigious top 30 position on CoinMarketCap. Under the leadership of CEO Antony Turner, the first batch alone yielded a 1680% return.
Maker’s Support Levels Under Pressure
Maker (MKR) is experiencing a lot of fluctuations in its price due to negative market trends. Although there was a recent update called LitePSM that was supposed to improve things, Maker’s price has still fallen by 4.1% in the last week.
This decrease is because a lot of investors are selling their shares, and there is a growing doubt about its performance. There’s also less activity on the blockchain, which has analysts paying close attention to the $2,500 level. If Maker’s price falls below this important level, it might lead to even more people selling off, which could lower the price further.
Shiba Inu’s Downturn Continues
Shiba Inu (SHIB), a popular cryptocurrency with a dog theme, is seeing its price continue to go down, marked by a negative trend on its chart. The token has been losing value for eight straight days, which is its longest and deepest drop in value so far.
This decline has led to what’s called a “death cross,” which means its short-term price average has dropped below the long-term average. Right now, Shiba Inu is priced at $0.00001136, having dropped 19.69% in just 24 hours. It might fall even more unless it can stay above the support levels between $0.000008 and $0.000013. If it goes below these levels, the price would decrease further.
BlockDAG’s Ongoing Demand and Market Confidence
BlockDAG is making significant strides in the cryptocurrency landscape with its ambitious goal of entering the top 30 on CoinMarketCap, challenging established players like Kaspa. The network’s remarkable growth is propelled by its innovative blend of block and Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology, which enhances speed, security, and decentralization—addressing the traditional limitations of blockchains.
Since its presale began, BlockDAG has seen tremendous success, with its coin price rising from $0.001 to $0.0178, a 1680% increase across 22 presale batches. This presale has drawn over $67.3 million in funding, positioning BlockDAG on a trajectory towards potentially reaching $1 per coin, according to cryptocurrency experts.
The key driver of BlockDAG’s progress is CEO Antony Turner, who brings over two decades of experience and a record of founding successful digital enterprises, including SwissOne, Switzerland’s first true equally-weighted index fund. Turner’s expertise and strategic vision are critical as BlockDAG continues to ascend.
In a widely circulated interview, Turner provided insights into BlockDAG’s foundation and its future ambitions, noting, “BlockDAG was born from observing the successes and shortcomings of Bitcoin and Ethereum. We have adapted existing technology to create enhanced solutions, pushing the boundaries of speed, security, and decentralization.”
Looking ahead, Turner plans to launch a blockchain that surmounts current challenges in speed, decentralization, and efficiency, aiming to propel blockchain technology forward to benefit the broader community.
With BlockDAG targeting a top 30 ranking on CoinMarketCap, demand for BDAG coins has surged, especially noticeable with significant buying from major whales in its 22nd presale batch. This growing enthusiasm is anticipated to drive further price increases in upcoming batches, bolstering the confidence and solidifying BlockDAG’s market position.
A Strong Alternative Amid Market Challenges
As Maker struggles with market pressures and Shiba Inu faces downward trends, BlockDAG offers a promising alternative for those seeking growth and stability in the cryptocurrency space. With $67.3 million in funding and guided by Antony Turner’s strategic vision, BlockDAG is well-positioned to achieve its goal of breaking into the top 30 on CoinMarketCap.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.