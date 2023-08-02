Avalanche Crypto and 1inch Whales Are Dumping the Holdings and Doubling Down on Pomerdoge Tokens

Avalanche (AVAX) and 1inch (1INCH) whales have begun dumping their holdings and doubling down on Pomerdoge (POMD) tokens. 2023 has seen the emergence of numerous cryptocurrencies in the crypto space, and out of them, Pomerdoge has been picked by analysts as hottest altcoins of the year. Join us as we take a look at the performance of each altcoin to see why this has been the case.
Summary
- Avalanche decreased in value by 10.2% in the past two weeks
- 1inch crypto has left investors worried about its future
- Pomerdoge (POMD) can surge in value by 40x, according to analysts
Click Here To Find Out More About The Pomerdoge (POMD) Presale
1inch (1INCH) Investors Worried About Its Future
The 1inch (1INCH) crypto price has moved by 45% in a downward direction throughout the previous two weeks and has dipped by 2% in the past 24 hours alone. There is currently a bearish sentiment in the crypto market surrounding the 1inch price.
Consequently, the long-term sentiment could be on the neutral side. In addition, the total circulating supply of 1inch is currently at 1,018,372,109 1INCH tokens. In addition, the market cap is at $319,040,185, with a trading volume of $22,532,891.
Moreover, as of July 31, 2023, the 1inch crypto price is at $0.313555. During the past week, its low point was at $0.298660, with its high point at a value of $0.320428. According to a 1inch price prediction, the cryptocurrency can have its minimum price at $0.37, average price at $0.38, and maximum price at $0.43 by the end of the year.
Avalanche (AVAX) Whales Begin Dumping Holdings
The recent price update surrounding the Avalanche (AVAX) cryptocurrency reveals that it has experienced a substantial decrease. The Avalanche crypto has not broken through a crucial threshold during the recent trading sessions. In the past two weeks, it’s been down 10.2% in value.
Nevertheless, as of July 31, 2023, Avalanche (AVAX) trades at $13.09. During the past week, its low point was at $12.93, with its high point at $13.43. Granted, the Avalanche price has remained resilient, and this is evident throughout its trading volume as well, where within the last 24 hours, it increased by 76.23% and is now at $103,244,644.
In addition, the market cap behind the project is $4,532,049,403. Moreover, based on the current market conditions, analysts have conducted an Avalanche price prediction, where its lowest point is at $14.97, with its average price at $15.50 and its maximum price at $17.47.
Pomerdoge (POMD) Sees Massive Accumulation By Whales
Pomerdoge (POMD) has seen a massive level of attention from Avalanche and 1inch whales. It showcases bullish signals on the monthly chart as well. Analysts are now bullish on the token and expect it to surge by 40x in the upcoming months.
Pomerdoge is developing an ecosystem that will feature numerous elements that adhere to cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Nonetheless, there’s the Pomergame, which is the virtual world in which players can build their avatars, enhance them, and gain valuables.
Subsequently, there’s also the Pomerplace, a marketplace in which anyone can begin buying, selling, or trading any of these valuables. The Play-to-Earn (P2E) game will provide a platform where anyone can compete, communicate, and get value for their time spent.
As a result, players can completely transform the way they engage with different gaming sessions. Pomerdoge’s team will create a vibrant ecosystem, and early POMD holders will get the most benefits.
Uniquely, one of these benefits is exclusive access to 7,777 NFT collections, where each NFT will sell for 0.02 ETH. Since during the presale, one Pomerdoge (POMD) token trades at $0.007, this low price of entry provides a solid opportunity for anyone to become a part of the flourishing ecosystem.
Find out more about the Pomerdoge (POMD) Presale Today
Website: https://pomerdoge.com/
Telegram Community: https://t.me/pomerdoge
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.