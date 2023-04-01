As Tron (TRX) and BNB (BNB) Face US Government Scrutiny, TMS Network’s (TMSN) Presale Continues To Shine with 1400% Surge. Here’s Why

As US regulators turn their attention to cryptocurrency platforms, Tron (TRX) and Binance Coin (BNB) are feeling the heat. Meanwhile, TMS Network’s (TMSN) presale is gaining significant attention, with an impressive 1400% surge. TMS Network (TMSN)’s unique approach to decentralized finance (DeFi) is attracting investors looking for innovative solutions in the industry.
Here’s a closer look at why TMS Network (TMSN)’s presale is turning heads despite the regulatory challenges facing the crypto space.
Tron (TRX) faces the heat from SEC
Justin Sun, the founder of Tron (TRX), is facing a jury trial as ordered by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over allegations of illegal conduct related to cryptocurrency.
Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain-based platform that aims to provide a platform for content creators to share their work directly with consumers without the need for intermediaries like app stores or social media networks. TRX is also the native cryptocurrency of the Tron (TRX) network, which is used to power transactions and incentivize network participants.
The SEC has accused Sun, the Tron (TRX) Foundation, the BitTorrent Foundation, and Rainberry of conducting an unregistered offer and sale of Tron (TRX) and BitTorrent (BTT) tokens, which it considers securities. Additionally, Tron (TRX)’s Sun has been accused of engaging in manipulative wash trading and using celebrities to promote the tokens and drive public interest.
Binance Coin (BNB)
Binance Exchange has been accused by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) of prioritizing profits over compliance and committing “numerous violations” of the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA) and CFTC regulations.
Binance Coin (BNB) is the native cryptocurrency of the Binance exchange, which is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world by trading volume. Binance Coin (BNB) is used to pay trading fees on the platform, and users can also use Binance Coin (BNB) to participate in Binance’s token sales and other services.
The CFTC’s complaint also named Binance Coin (BNB)’s founder and CEO, Changpeng Zhao, as well as the former Chief Compliance Officer, Samuel Lim, who allegedly played a key role in the company’s questionable behavior. This latest development is part of a series of ongoing issues and controversies involving Binance Coin (BNB).
TMS Network (TMSN)
Offering a unique trading experience, TMS Network (TMSN) is a newly built decentralized exchange (DEX) on Ethereum. Traders from all backgrounds are supported by TMS Network (TMSN) as it provides a wide variety of tradeable asset classes, ranging from stocks to crypto, CFDs to FOREX, making it different from its competitors.
TMS Network (TMSN) has successfully raised more than $500,000 in the early presale stage, which has delighted its investors. With stage two now underway, the TMS Network (TMSN) token is currently trading at $0.46, representing an over 100x increase from the initial presale price. Experts are optimistic about a bullish 2023 for TMS Network (TMSN).
Holders of the TMS Network (TMSN) token are entitled to numerous benefits that set it apart from other tokens. These benefits include on-chain data, a built-in research station, and trading bots. Additionally, TMS Network (TMSN) holders receive a portion of the commission fees generated by TMS Network (TMSN), which is a unique incentive for token holders.
Final Thoughts
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.