As Tron (TRX) and Avalanche (AVAX) Consolidate, This Deflationary Crypto Titan Just Hit Another All-Time High

Tron (TRX) and Avalanche (AVAX) are consolidating with sluggish momentum in the market. However, Rollblock, a deflationary crypto project, is making waves as it hits new all-time highs.
Rollblock is drawing investor and player attention with its unique blockchain-backed casino model. As the crypto industry changes, Rollblock appears to grow hugely and turn into a possible leader in the booming GambleFi sector.
Tron (TRX) Set For Major Price Rally In 2025
This past week has seen bullish momentum in TRON (TRX) which has improved by over 6%. Tron’s price is testing a $0.21 resistance level and a little rejection continues to occur. If the buying pressure persists, Tron might pull back to the $0.19 support zone. But if purchasing momentum picks up, Tron might break this resistance and make new all-time highs. Within the last month, Tron has gained over 20 percent. Tron has seen 17 of 30 days in green despite the fluctuation of prices. Several analysts anticipate that Tron will cost between $0.19 and $0.41 in 2025. Investors watching say Tron is set for a breakout —- a sign of a major rally in the coming months.
Avalanche (AVAX) Could Hit $40 By November 30
Avalanche (AVAX) has resisted the $31 support level and rose to $39.37, up 10.78% from a 24-hour high. The current consolidation near $35 indicates that selling pressure has decreased, which could set the stage for a rally. On-chain metrics reveal investor confidence, with 58% of holders in profit and rising social volume, showing growing interest in Avalanche. Technical indicators point to further upside potential, with Avalanche’s 50-day moving average trending upwards. Resistance at $35 could determine if Avalanche continues its climb, with broader market optimism possibly driving it toward the $40 mark.
Rollblock (RBLK) Continues To Experience Unprecedented Success
The Rollblock (RBLK) presale continues to gain momentum, with strong buying pressure driving the token through stage 8 of its highly successful fundraising campaign. Over $5.6 million has already been pledged to this innovative GambleFi platform, which aims to transform the $450 billion gambling industry by leveraging blockchain technology to eliminate betting manipulation.
Along with the 7,000 games currently available, Rollblock will introduce a sports betting feature in 2025 to allow players to bet on international sports events like soccer, golf, and Formula 1 racing.
Rollblock (RBLK) is shaping up to be a long-term hold for crypto gaming enthusiasts. The platform combines a hard cap of one billion tokens with deflationary tokenomics. Through a revenue-sharing system, millions of RBLK tokens will be burned each week using the platform’s operating profits. Sixty percent of the tokens are removed from circulation, while 40% is distributed to stakers in the Rollblock community.
Experts predict a staggering 6,500% gain for Rollblock, with the token expected to rise from its current price of $0.036. Tron and Avalanche holders may want to consider investing before stage 8 sells out completely.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.