As Trading Market Fluctuates, TMS Network (TMSN) Thrives, Leaving Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Ethereum Classic (ETC) Searching for Answers

Shiba Inu (SHIB) was a major player in the last major crypto bull market, coming to prominence as an Ethereum-based (ETH) alternative to Dogecoin. Ethereum Classic (ETC) also has its roots in Ethereum (ETH), as it was created as a result of a hard fork that did not gain consensus. Now, TMS Network (TMSN) is building its own decentralized application (dApp) on Ethereum (ETH) that has already raised over $2.5 million in the second phase of its token presale.
TMS Network (TMSN)
While there are already a number of different decentralized exchanges (DEXs) that already exist on Ethereum (ETH), TMS Network (TMSN) is hoping to up the ante and provides features that its competitors have failed to provide. For example, TMS Network (TMSN) is built as a derivatives trading platform rather than a venue for traditional crypto asset trading, which means traders are able to speculate on traditional assets, such as stocks and commodities, not found in crypto.
Another key area of focus for TMS Network (TMSN) is scalability. Many Ethereum-based (ETH) platforms have had issues when it comes to operating at scale due to the limited amount of resources that are available in each Ethereum (ETH) block. TMS Network (TMSN) was designed to be highly scalable from the start, meaning it will be able to accommodate sufficient trading volumes from the beginning and also scale to handle more users over time.
Creating a sense of community is another key area of focus for TMS Network (TMSN), and this is something that is lacking on other DEXs that have raised a lot of money from traditional venture capitalists. A key aspect of TMS Network’s community engagement will be the TMS Network (TMSN) token, which will share profits from the trading platform with its holders.
Shiba Inu (SHIB)
ShibaSwap 2.0, the upgraded version of the decentralized exchange (DEX) platform for the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem, is on its way, according to the project lead, Shytoshi Kusama. This announcement has sparked excitement among the fans of Shiba Inu (SHIB), LEASH, and BONE tokens, which are the main cryptocurrencies supported by ShibaSwap.
ShibaSwap was launched for Shiba Inu (SHIB) in July 2021 and has since gained popularity in the DeFi space with its user-friendly interface and unique features like liquidity provision and staking. Although the details of ShibaSwap 2.0 have not been revealed yet, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) community expects the upgrade to bring improvements and innovations such as enhanced security, faster transactions and expanded token support.
While Shiba Inu (SHIB) hasn’t reached the heights of Dogecoin (DOGE), the fact it’s made it this far is impressive. And Shiba Inu (SHIB) doesn’t even have the backing of serial entrepreneur Elon Musk.
Ethereum Classic (ETC)
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a blockchain platform that maintains the original version of Ethereum (ETH) after the 2016 hard fork. Ethereum Classic (ETC) has recently seen a surge in its total value locked (TVL) on decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, reaching over $70 million as of April 17, 2023.
One of the key factors driving the growth of Ethereum Classic’s (ETC) TVL is the launch of Wrapped ETC (WETC), an ERC-20 token that represents Ethereum Classic (ETC) on the Ethereum network. WETC allows Ethereum Classic (ETC) holders to access the vast DeFi ecosystem on Ethereum, which offers more liquidity, diversity, and innovation than Ethereum Classic’s (ETC) native DeFi platforms.
While they all have connections to Ethereum (ETH), TMS Network (TMSN) is the most serious project of these three, as Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a meme token that doesn’t have much real-world utility behind it, and Ethereum Classic (ETC) hasn’t gained much traction after all these years.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.