As Cardano (ADA) Holders Rotate Profits After 150% Pump These 2 Altcoins Are Skyrocketing

Cardano (ADA) has surprised everyone with a massive surge that saw it tear through major resistance levels. Meanwhile, Mantra (OM) and Rollblock (RBLK) are also stealing the spotlight with both projects seeing consistent gains regardless of market conditions.
DeFi casino Rollblock in particular, presents a unique opportunity for investors who want to lock in massive price multipliers in the upcoming months. Let’s dive deeper.
After Double-Digit Gains, Cardano Is Gearing Up For The Next Rally
Cardano (ADA) spent most of the second half of 2024 in a narrow trading channel that saw its price hovering around $0.34. However, Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election gave rise to a market-wide green wave that propelled Cardano to new heights. Over The last week alone, Cardano’s gains amount to 20% with the ADA price currently consolidating at $0.73.
At $25 billion in market capitalization, Cardano scaled the crypto ranks with ease. Cardano outperformed other major Layer 1s such as Tron and Avalanche, and claimed its place as the 9th largest cryptocurrency. This Cardano rally can be also attributed to founder Charles Hoskinson, who has been cozying up to the Trump administration. This has sparked a flurry of speculations, and if Hoskinson ends up becoming President Trump’s top crypto advisor, Cardano could surge to unimaginable heights at the peak of the 2025 bull run.
Mantra Explodes Out Of Nowhere, Investors In Awe
Mantra (OM) is a DeFi platform that has been steadily gaining traction in 2024. Mantra set itself apart from the majority of altcoins, demonstrating impressive resilience during the most bearish summer months as it never once broke below its ascending trendline. Over the last week, however, Mantra went fully vertical as it raked in over 200% gains, reaching an all-time high of $4.47.
After peaking, Mantra experienced a slight correction and is now settling at $4.21. Aside from the extremely favorable conditions of the general crypto market, this Mantra rally has also been catalyzed by the long-anticipated release of its mainnet. Furthermore, Mantra has also onboarded Google Cloud as a primary validator, cementing its position as a legitimate project with a real use case. It’s crucial to note that Mantra focuses on RWA (Real World Assets) tokenization, which is poised to become one of the hottest narratives of 2025.
Rollblock Is Taking The Market By Storm With Unique GambleFi Platform
With its cutting-edge framework, Rollblock could disrupt the gambling industry, which is expected to be valued at $750 billion by 2028. Rollblock’s unique approach to gambling sets it apart from the competition, as its platform leverages blockchain technology to ensure superior security features, while providing a transparent, high-end casino experience.
Over 7,000 games await newcomers. These titles range from casino classics such as blackjack and poker to live games and even new, AI-powered games specifically designed for the rapidly growing Rollblock community.
The star feature of the Rollblock ecosystem is its revenue-share system powered by the native RBLK token. Weekly, Rollblock will use up to 30% of its revenue to buy back RBLK on the open market. These tokens will then be in part redistributed to holders as staking rewards, while the remainder will be removed from circulation, promoting healthy price action and sustainable growth.
With Stage 8 of the presale currently underway, RBLK is priced at just $0.035. By the end of the event alone an 800% price surge is expected. And in 2025, when the bull run is in full swing, a 100x rally could be on the cards as well. The best time to get involved? Today!
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.