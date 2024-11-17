As Bitcoin Dominance Peaks, These 3 Altcoins See Huge Whale Accumulation; MANTRA, SUI and RBLK

Bitcoin’s dominance in the crypto market appears to be nearing its peak, and investors are now focusing on promising altcoins. Among the top picks are MANTRA (OM), Sui (SUI), and Rollblock (RBLK), which are experiencing significant whale accumulation.
These tokens are garnering attention this altcoin season because of their innovative features and solid community backing — they offer lucrative investment opportunities with high-growth potential in today’s market.
MANTRA (OM) Climbs By Over 60% In 7 Days
MANTRA has disclosed details of its 50 million OM token airdrop. Stakers/NFT holders and active ecosystem participants are eligible recipients. The token distribution will depend on users’ levels of engagement.
The announcement has fueled speculation about MANTRA’s price movements in the coming weeks. Users claiming their rewards may drive renewed interest and momentum for the token. The scale and strategy of the airdrop have sparked discussions about its potential impact on the market.
MANTRA is presently traded at $2.31. MANTRA’s price varied between $1.90 and $2.30 during the last twenty-four hours. MANTRA jumped 40% within the past 24 hours and 50% within the last month. With an all-time high of $2.72, MANTRA has room for explosive growth by 2025.
Sui (SUI) Could Hit $4 By 2025
Large assets like Sui often face challenges moving higher quickly compared to smaller assets. However, SUI’s strong performance since September shows bullish confidence in the token. Analysts expect SUI to surpass $3.54 and $4 rather than retrace to $2.5.
Sui’s architecture distinguishes it from other blockchains. Sui uses the Move programming language, originally created for the Diem project, to enhance safety and flexibility in smart contract development. This approach prevents assets on the Sui blockchain from being duplicated or erased, ensuring security and reliability.
One of Sui’s most innovative features is its parallel transaction execution. Unlike traditional blockchains which process transactions sequentially, Sui processes several transactions simultaneously. This enables it to perform 120,000 transactions a minute.
Rollblock (RBLK) Could See Over 880% Growth By Presale End
Rollblock stands out in online gambling by offering a modern approach to casino gaming. The platform uses RBLK, a token that does more than just process transactions. RBLK acts as gaming credits, grants exclusive access, and enhances users’ gaming experience.
Rollblock’s success lies in its advanced blockchain security strategy. The platform’s ecosystem is built around the RBLK token, allowing traders to win and expand their holdings. Long-term liquidity providers can earn a weekly passive income by staking RBLK, with rewards offering up to 30% annual percentage yields (APYs). These rewards come from Rollblock’s revenue-sharing system, which includes a buyback and burn mechanism to keep the token’s price deflationary. With a capped supply of 1 billion tokens, RBLK ensures long-term value.
Rollblock has reached a new all-time high of $0.035 during stage 8 of its presale. A 50% bonus offer is currently available for a limited time, attracting even more attention. Analysts predict that RBLK holders could see total gains of 880% by the end of the presale stages. By the year’s end, Rollblock is expected to become the leading DeFi altcoin.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.