Arthur Hayes Acquires $779K In Aethir Tokens As $ATH Gains Momentum

August 17, 2024

Arthur Hayes, the co-founder of BitMex and prominent figure in the crypto world, made headlines today with a significant purchase of 11.4 million $ATH tokens, valued at approximately $779,000.

This acquisition was reported by Lookonchain and shows that Hayes bought the tokens from OKX, further solidifying his interest in Aethir.

Between 16:42 and 19:33 UTC+8 today, Hayes’ wallet, 0xA8…506F, received a total of 29.611 million $ATH tokens from several exchanges, including OKX, KuCoin, Bybit, and HTX.

His on-chain holdings now amount to 41.011 million $ATH, valued at around $2.84 million. This makes $ATH his third-largest on-chain position, underscoring the token’s importance in his portfolio. Notably, Hayes’ family office is also an investor in Aethir, further aligning his financial interests with the token’s success.

Following Hayes’ move, another whale made a significant purchase, acquiring 28.87 million $ATH tokens worth $1.95 million from Bybit, KuCoin, and OKX. This mirrors the growing interest in Aethir, especially among high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors.

$ATH Gets Listed On Two Top Major Exchanges 

Adding to the token’s momentum, Aethir ($ATH) was listed on two major Korean exchanges, Bithumb and Upbit, yesterday. This listing coincides with $ATH becoming the top-searched token on CoinGecko this week, reflecting a surge in investor interest and market visibility.

These developments indicate a growing confidence in $ATH, both from individual investors like Hayes and the broader market. With increasing attention and new exchange listings, Aethir is positioning itself as a token to watch in the coming months.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.

