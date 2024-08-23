Are Tron Memecoins The Next 100x Opportunity?

August 22, 2024

The Tron network has recently made waves with the launch of its SunPump platform on August 9, sparking excitement among investors and traders.

SunPump is the first meme fair launch platform on Tron, designed to capitalize on the growing popularity of memecoins.

The impact of SunPump was immediate and significant. Within 24 hours of its launch, Tron Network’s revenue hit a new all-time high of $3.84 million. The platform has already seen the launch of over 20,000 memecoins, and revenue from these token launches has reached 7,913,912 TRX, equivalent to $1.14 million.

This surge in activity has also had a notable effect on Tron’s native token, TRX. Since the launch of SunPump, TRX has surged by 35%, with its 24-hour trading volume up by a remarkable 128.49%. The platform has even outpaced Pumpfun in transaction volume over the past 24 hours.

TRON Now Tops The Charts In Terms Of Generating Revenue 

Tron’s rapid growth in the memecoin space has propelled it to the top of the charts in terms of generating revenue. In the last seven days, Tron recorded the highest fees at $40.104 million. Additionally, the network boasts 2.15 million active addresses over the past 24 hours, the highest among all chains.

This explosion of activity is largely driven by the hype surrounding memecoins, which continue to capture the attention of the crypto community. The question now is whether Tron’s memecoins can sustain this momentum and potentially offer the next 100x opportunity for investors.

While the future of Tron’s memecoin ecosystem remains uncertain, the early indicators suggest that this could be a space worth watching. Only time will tell how far the memecoin hype will take the Tron network, but for now, it’s clear that something big is happening on the Tron chain.

