The Tron network has recently made waves with the launch of its SunPump platform on August 9, sparking excitement among investors and traders.
SunPump is the first meme fair launch platform on Tron, designed to capitalize on the growing popularity of memecoins.
Are Tron Memecoins the next 100x opportunity?
➜ The platform has already launched over 20,000+ #memecoins.
➜ Revenue from token launch… pic.twitter.com/vI8PVW9zmI
— Wise Advice (@wiseadvicesumit) August 21, 2024
The impact of SunPump was immediate and significant. Within 24 hours of its launch, Tron Network’s revenue hit a new all-time high of $3.84 million. The platform has already seen the launch of over 20,000 memecoins, and revenue from these token launches has reached 7,913,912 TRX, equivalent to $1.14 million.
After the launch of #SunPump, the 24-hour revenue on #TronNetwork hit a new all-time high of $3.84M! pic.twitter.com/IXs0fIhndV
— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) August 21, 2024
This surge in activity has also had a notable effect on Tron’s native token, TRX. Since the launch of SunPump, TRX has surged by 35%, with its 24-hour trading volume up by a remarkable 128.49%. The platform has even outpaced Pumpfun in transaction volume over the past 24 hours.
TRON Now Tops The Charts In Terms Of Generating Revenue
Tron’s rapid growth in the memecoin space has propelled it to the top of the charts in terms of generating revenue. In the last seven days, Tron recorded the highest fees at $40.104 million. Additionally, the network boasts 2.15 million active addresses over the past 24 hours, the highest among all chains.
Will $TRX pump like $SOL?$TRX fundamentals are going bonkers since SunPump has launched
➬ 7 days fees: $40.104 million (highest)
➬ 24hr active addresses: 2.15 million (highest)
All this is happening because of memecoins hype.
So far, the good thing about #TRON memecoins… pic.twitter.com/S1pBKRpc7z
— Wise Advice (@wiseadvicesumit) August 20, 2024
This explosion of activity is largely driven by the hype surrounding memecoins, which continue to capture the attention of the crypto community. The question now is whether Tron’s memecoins can sustain this momentum and potentially offer the next 100x opportunity for investors.
While the future of Tron’s memecoin ecosystem remains uncertain, the early indicators suggest that this could be a space worth watching. Only time will tell how far the memecoin hype will take the Tron network, but for now, it’s clear that something big is happening on the Tron chain.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Image Source: winst2014/123RF // Image Effects by Colorcinch