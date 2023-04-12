Arbitrum (ARB) & TrueUSD (TUSD) Contend with TMS Network’s (TMSN) Unyielding Performance as the Crypto World Realigns Its Expectations

As the cryptocurrency market continues to expand, investors are on the lookout for promising projects that can provide high returns. Two such projects that are currently making waves are Arbitrum (ARB) and TrueUSD (TUSD). Their growing popularity has put them in direct competition with TMS Network’s (TMSN) unyielding performance, forcing investors to reevaluate their strategies.
In this article, we’ll explore the rising demand for Arbitrum (ARB) and TrueUSD (TUSD) and how they stack up against TMS Network (TMSN) in the highly competitive crypto space.
Arbitrum (ARB)
Arbitrum (ARB) is a layer 2 scaling solution built on the Ethereum blockchain, aimed at reducing transaction fees and increasing network speed. Arbitrum (ARB) uses Optimistic Rollups technology to batch transactions together, increasing the throughput of the network. Arbitrum (ARB) is a popular choice among developers due to its ease of use and compatibility with Ethereum.
Recently, Arbitrum Foundation has proposed two resolutions to address the fallout from last weekend’s crypto governance debacle. The first resolution involves the foundation putting its remaining 700 million Arbitrum (ARB) in a “smart contract-controlled lockup” for four years, which it cannot use until the community members approve an allocation budget for the tokens.
The second resolution seeks to update various Arbitrum (ARB) ecosystem governance agreements, such as reducing the amount of ARB tokens required to publish an Arbitrum (ARB) Improvement Proposal on-chain from five million to one million.
The proposals have been put up for a week-long snapshot vote following a three-day commenting period. Although the foundation has sold 10 million Arbitrum (ARB) tokens and borrowed another 40 million, it has agreed to give token holders more power over the remaining 700 million Arbitrum (ARB) tokens.
TrueUSD (TUSD)
TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin backed by TrustToken and pegged to the US dollar, providing a stable and secure way to store and transfer funds within the cryptocurrency ecosystem.
TrueUSD (TUSD)’s $1 peg has shown resilience during market volatility, making it a popular choice for those seeking a reliable cryptocurrency option. TrueUSD’s (TUSD) on-chain analysis indicates that TrueUSD (TUSD) is currently one of the stablecoins leading the comeback, as more investors convert their stablecoins to TUSD and USDT.
While the US banking system faced a short-term collapse during the COVID-19 pandemic, stablecoin issuers such as Tether and TrueUSD (TUSD) remained unpegged. However, other stablecoins like USD Coin (USDC), Dai (DAI), and Frax (FRAX) saw their coins move away from their $1 peg.
TMS Network (TMSN)
The TMS Network (TMSN) is a decentralized trading platform that operates on Ethereum’s blockchain. It provides traders with a seamless experience that connects traditional and emerging assets while addressing issues such as high fees, price manipulation, and transaction delays. TMS Network (TMSN) offers several unique features, including social trading, on-chain analytics, and trading bots that empower traders to make informed decisions.
To ensure the security of traders’ assets and transactions, TMS Network (TMSN) uses encryption, multi-sig wallets, and regular security audits. The platform has also introduced a unique token called TMSN, which provides various functionalities such as lower trading costs, elevated staking incentives, and the authority to participate in voting processes that impact the platform’s governance.
With the TMS Network (TMSN) token trading at $0.05 during stage two of its presale, representing over a 100x increase in initial presale price, analysts predict a bullish 2023 for the platform. TMS Network (TMSN) is a reliable and user-friendly platform that offers rapid transaction processing rates and exceptional token features.
TMS Network (TMSN) is dedicated to protecting users’ privacy and security, making it the go-to platform for traders. Joining TMS Network (TMSN) now would be the perfect time to get involved in the biggest thing of 2023.
