Aptos (APT) surge, Bittensor (TAO) bearish trend, top trending crypto

Right now, three coins have secured spots among the top-trending cryptos, but for very different reasons.
Aptos (APT) is nearing a critical price level of around $6.25, which could trigger either an Aptos (APT) surge or a decline depending on how it reacts to this resistance zone. On the other hand, the Bittensor (TAO) bearish trend is strengthening, with its price sitting near a major support level at $410.
Then there is BlockDAG (BDAG), moving in a completely different direction with its soaring presale, now nearly at $200 million. Its partnership with Italian soccer giant Inter Milan has played a key role in this success, boosting BDAG’s awareness and adoption among millions of sports fans. With analysts predicting a potential $1 price this year, traders are rushing to buy BDAG at its current price.
Aptos Price Surge Ahead? $6.25 Holds the Key
Aptos (APT) is nearing a crucial price point around $6.25, which has acted as both resistance and support in the past. This zone, between $5.875 and $6.375, could trigger an Aptos (APT) price surge if history repeats itself. If the price rebounds from $6.25, it might push towards $7.00.
However, if it breaks below this level, Aptos could test lower support around $5.875, possibly indicating a deeper downtrend. Traders should watch closely for signs of either an Aptos (APT) price surge or a continuation of the decline.
Bittensor (TAO) Bearish Trend: Will $410 Hold or Break?
Bittensor (TAO) is priced at $410.70, with its intraday losses reaching 4.58% as of February 24th. It’s sitting near a key support level of $410. If this level fails to hold, the price could fall further to the 300-250 range, potentially marking a 49% decrease.
The Bittensor (TAO) bearish trend is clear, with the 50-day moving average crossing below the 200-day moving average. Although the RSI suggests a possible short-term rebound, the overall market sentiment remains negative, reinforcing the Bittensor (TAO) bearish trend and leaving it in a risky spot for long-term holders.
BlockDAG Presale Nears $200M as Inter Collab Takes Off!
BlockDAG’s partnership with Inter Milan is one of the most impressive crypto collaborations in recent history, opening up new avenues for blockchain adoption. By linking the excitement of football with the growing interest in blockchain, BlockDAG is actively working to bring this technology into the mainstream.
This partnership allows fans to engage more deeply with their favourite club by offering exclusive content, digital collectables, and unique experiences, all made possible through blockchain. These features not only enhance fan engagement but also create a stronger sense of community.
As BDAG continues to expand its reach, its user base is expected to grow, which could lead to even greater success in the future. The impact of this partnership is already evident, with BlockDAG’s presale currently sitting at $199 million and on track to hit $200 million. Given this growing adoption and impressive presale performance, analysts have forecasted that BDAG, currently priced at $0.0248 in batch 27, will reach $1 in 2025. This offers a potential 3932% ROI for those who get involved now.
Many traders have already jumped in to buy the coin at its current price, aiming to secure maximum returns and batch 27 has almost sold out! As BlockDAG’s adoption grows across various industries, its demand and value are expected to rise sharply. For those looking to join this top trending crypto project and cash in on big gains this year — now is the time to act!
The Top Trending Crypto to Buy in 2025
Overall, these cryptos face very different outlooks. The $6.25 level is a key price point for Aptos; a rebound could trigger an Aptos (APT) surge toward $7.00, while a break below could lead to further declines. Similarly, the Bittensor (TAO) bearish trend continues, with further declines possible if key support at $410 fails, posing risks for long-term holders.
Meanwhile, BlockDAG has become the top-trending crypto choice for traders, thanks to its exciting $1 forecast for 2025! Currently priced at $0.0248 in batch 27, many are rushing to take advantage of this price point, aiming for a 3932% ROI in the coming months. As the Inter Milan collaboration drives further adoption, BDAG’s demand is expected to soar. So those wanting massive profits must act fast as once the current batch sells out, BDAG may become too expensive for latecomers.
