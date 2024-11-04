Anchorage Digital Boosts $ENA Holdings As Ethena Labs Faces Scrutiny And $USDe Gains Momentum

In a significant move, a newly active wallet, 0xc04—associated with Anchorage Digital—made a notable withdrawal of 10.7 million $ENA (worth approximately $3.96 million) from Binance just 8 hours ago.
This transaction stands as Anchorage Digital’s largest single $ENA trade to date, positioning $ENA among its top assets.
More… pic.twitter.com/yLwQfYbhuB
— Spot On Chain (@spotonchain) November 1, 2024
The backdrop to this move is a challenging period for $ENA. Since launching in April 2024, $ENA’s price has slid 43%, with Ethena Labs, the token’s creator, recently facing accusations over the alleged misuse of 180 million $ENA tokens in an “unfair farming” scheme. This controversy has raised concerns in the community and added pressure to $ENA’s valuation.
BIG BREAKING!! 🚨🚨🚨
Ethena Labs accused of misusing 180M $ENA tokens in alleged unfair farming scheme pic.twitter.com/3dm0BR5pn9
— Kyle Chassé / DD🐸 (@kyle_chasse) October 28, 2024
Despite $ENA’s turbulent performance, Ethena Labs’ stablecoin, $USDe, has seen considerable growth. Following an increase in the $sUSDe annual percentage yield (APY) to over 10% in mid-October, $USDe’s market cap has surged by $310 million. Inflows continue steadily, with an additional $42 million entering over the past three days.
UPDATE #3: USDe inflows continue with another $42m over the past 3 days.
Since @ethena_labs pushed the $sUSDe APY above 10% in mid-October, $USDe mcap has grown by $310m📈
Basically, existing/upcoming stablecoin #DeFi protocols need to match/beat sUSDe APY to grow.$ENA https://t.co/dnk4FUPKas pic.twitter.com/DmkDVzsvWw
— DefiMoon 🦇🔊 (@DefiMoon) October 31, 2024
As $sUSDe offers one of the highest APYs, its growth highlights the competitive landscape for stablecoin DeFi protocols. To remain appealing, other protocols may need to match or exceed $sUSDe’s APY, which could influence the broader market dynamics within DeFi.
Anchorage Digital’s increased position in $ENA suggests ongoing interest, even as Ethena Labs navigates these challenges. At the same time, $USDe’s rise underscores the demand for competitive returns in the stablecoin space, setting the stage for a potential shift in the DeFi protocol landscape.
