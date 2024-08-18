Analyzing Upcoming Token Unlocks: Potential Market Impacts On Top Tech Altcoins

As discussions around VC-backed tokens and high fully diluted valuations (FDVs) intensify, it’s essential to examine the upcoming token unlocks of some of the most talked-about tech altcoins.
These events could significantly impact future prices, especially considering the current bearish market sentiment.
$TIA is set for a major unlock on October 31, 2024, with 175,560 tokens entering circulation, potentially adding $1.07 billion to its market cap at current prices. Additionally, 773 million $TIA are staked at a 10.2% APR, generating $1.3 million in daily staking rewards, which could increase sell pressure. The current market cap to FDV ratio stands at 19%.
$SUI recently faced speculation about impending unlocks, though the major event occurred on May 3, 2024, when 887 million tokens were distributed to early investors. After dropping 58% in 95 days, $SUI has surged 100% in the last two weeks. However, it still faces linear vesting until 2030, and its market cap to FDV ratio is only 26%.
$SEI, known as the first parallelized EVM, experienced a 10x rally from October 2023 to March 2024, followed by an 82% correction. Starting tomorrow, private sale investors and the team will begin their 3- and 5-year vesting periods. The circulating supply is expected to double within six months, with a current market cap to FDV ratio of 32%.
$ONDO, a leader in real-world assets (RWA), will see a 133% increase in circulating supply on January 18, 2025, adding $1.45 billion to its market cap. Similar annual unlocks are expected until 2028. The current market cap to FDV ratio is 14%.
$ARB experienced a significant unlock on March 16, 2024, increasing its supply from 1.5 billion to 2.6 billion tokens. The vesting period continues until 2027, with $ARB down 75% since the unlock.
$ZRO and $ZK both launched in late June 2024 and face future unlocks, but with varying levels of clarity on distribution. $ZRO is down 37% from its peak, while $ZK has rebounded 44% after a 60% crash.
Finally, $ENA, one of the biggest DeFi launches of the year, faces a major unlock on April 2, 2025. With a market cap to FDV ratio of 12%, $ENA has dropped 85% from its all-time high, though it has rebounded 49% since early August 2024.
These upcoming unlocks and inflationary pressures could have a profound impact on token prices, making it crucial for investors to stay informed and vigilant in this volatile market environment.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Image Source: calima3d/123RF // Image Effects by Colorcinch