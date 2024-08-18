Analysts Predict Ethereum Could Reach $6,404 By End Of 2024 Amid Rising ETF Interest

Top analysts, media outlets, and fund managers are collectively bullish on Ethereum’s price trajectory, predicting it will average $6,404 by the end of 2024.
Forecasts vary widely, with predictions ranging from $4,400 to a staggering $166,000.
What is Ethereum's price prediction for 2024? 👀
Our latest study reveals that top analysts, outlets, and fund managers predict #Ethereum will average $6,404 by the end of 2024.
CryptoNews has the most conservative estimate, setting their target at $4,443.63. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Cathie Wood of Ark Invest envisions Ethereum soaring to $166,000. VanEck is also highly optimistic, projecting a potential high of $154,000 in a bullish scenario.
Despite the varying predictions, all eight analysts agree that Ethereum’s price will rise, with two specifically forecasting that it could break into six-digit territory. However, many of these bullish predictions are based on a longer investment horizon, with only Bernstein, QCP Capital, and Standard Chartered offering projections within 2024. These near-term estimates are more modest, ranging between $6,000 and $8,000.
This year, Bitcoin’s all-time high of $73,780 was largely driven by the legitimization effect of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which allowed investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin without the risks associated with self-custody. Analysts believe Ethereum ETFs could have a similar impact, further driving up its price.
Ethereum Spot ETFs Recorded Net Outflow Of $15 Million
On August 16, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $15.005 million. Grayscale’s ETHE recorded an outflow of $27.743 million, while BlackRock’s ETHA and Fidelity’s FETH saw inflows of $10.3302 million and $7.2122 million, respectively. The total net asset value of Ethereum spot ETFs now stands at $7.352 billion.
As interest in Ethereum ETFs grows, and with the broader market showing optimism, Ethereum is well-positioned for significant gains by the end of 2024. Whether it reaches the more modest targets or breaks into six figures, the year ahead promises to be pivotal for ETH.
