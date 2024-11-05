Analysts Forecast $1 for Cardano and Lunex Network As Dogwifhat Plunges To Former Lows

As the crypto market prepares for a major rally, experts believe that two top altcoins, Cardano (ADA) and Lunex Network (LNEX), could rally to $1.
They believe Bitcoin crossing its current all-time at the $73k region could spark a rally in the altcoin market.
However, there has been a recent reversal of fortune for Dogwifhat (WIF), and its price has lowered to previous levels. The once–bullish memecoin has dropped from $4 and is now trading at the $2 region.
Cardano (ADA) Going To $1, Says Analyst
Cardano (ADA), the DeFi coin of the Cardano ecosystem, has been trading within a narrow range in the last three months. According to price info from CoinMarketCap, the value of the Cardano token consolidated between $0.3 and $0.4.
Even the launch of the Chang Hard Fork could not spark an uptrend. Nevertheless, analysts are expecting a rally as we look forward to Chang 2.0. Analysts like RealadaWhale say the Cardano price could drop a little before it moves up again.
Best_Analysts forecasts the value of the Cardano crypto could rally to three potential price targets in the coming months. The targets are $0.6114, $0.8259, and $1.0094. However, Cardano’s (ADA) indicators, like the RSI are in the selling territory currently. A turnaround could occur in the coming weeks.
Lunex Network (LNEX) Potential Target of $1 Attracts Interest
Lunex Network (LNEX) is ready to set the bar for the DeFi market with its DEX and a unique cross-chain trading platform, which gained the attention of traders around the world in no time. Lunex Network eliminates KYC procedures in order to offer users complete anonymity by providing a secure trading platform they can rely on.
In addition to privacy, Lunex Network has a highly effective DeFi wallet, which means that users can manage their digital assets themselves without sharing their private keys with anyone. These aspects of security and independence have placed Lunex as a favorite among others in the growing crypto industry.
However, for those who are interested in more than just privacy, Lunex Network also offers tools for modern traders like a live portfolio tracker. With this tool, users can control and observe their $LNEX tokens, cryptocurrencies, indices stocks, ETFs, and many other investment assets.
Because Lunex is connected to the $714.7 trillion OTC derivatives market, LNEX has more room for growth than other exchange coins. The LNEX token is still in presale and has increased by 60%. While LNEX costs $0.0019, analysts expect it to trade as high as $1 by Q1 2025.
Dogwifhat (WIF) Price Fails To Breach $3 Resistance
Dogwifhat (WIF) is currently trading in the $2 range after a steep decline of 15% on the weekly timeframe, as per CoinMarketCap. The cryptocurrency faced resistance as it tried to breach the $3 level.
Nevertheless, the Dogwifhat coin remains the largest memecoin on the Solana blockchain. However, the upsurge of new entrants like Popcat and MEW could test its dominance in the coming months.
Currently, most of the coin’s technical indicators are bearish. However, the Hull Moving Average (9) is flashing a buy signal. We could see a positive Dogwifhat price movement soon. Eggroll forecast the value of the Dogwifhat crypto could soar to $2.8 in the short term. Other analysts expect a bigger price surge to $4 in the long term if more buyers enter the market.
Final Thoughts
The expected price growth of Cardano (ADA) and Lunex Network to reach the $1 mark is a positive signal for these assets. Despite being a new DeFi project, analysts believe Lunex Network could rally to $1, a physiological price level in the crypto market. They say Lunex’s unique platform places it In a good position to benefit from the upcoming altseason.
You can find more information about Lunex Network (LNEX) here:
- Website: https://lunexnetwork.com
- Socials: https://linktr.ee/lunexnetwork
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.