Amid Dogecoin and Shiba Inu’s Market Fluctuations, PropiChain Positions for an Explosive 3000% Rally

The recent wild price swings in the Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) charts have trapped many traders in weak positions.
These traders are looking for opportunities that can help them recover quickly.
Many investors are now tracking the progress of the PropiChain (PCHAIN) presale, which offers explosive returns potential with its modern approach to transforming the real estate sector. Let’s learn how to take advantage of this opportunity.
Dogecoin (DOGE): Doji Formed Near Crucial Support
Dogecoin (DOGE) has been in an uptrend for about two months, making higher highs. Recently, Dogecoin faced resistance from the $0.17827 price level. Since then, Dogecoin has dropped over 14% and currently trades at $0.1498.
The price of Dogecoin (DOGE) has declined slightly by 0.5%, and trading volume has increased massively by 31% over the last 24 hours. The total Dogecoin (DOGE) market cap has crossed $22 billion.
Today, Dogecoin (DOGE) is taking support from the previous high of the uptrend, which was near the $.14773 price level. Dogecoin (DOGE) has another strong support near the last higher low at $.12740. Today, the candlestick is a doji with long wicks, showing uncertainty in the Dogecoin price.
Shiba Inu (SHIB): Extended Consolidated Price Action
At the time of writing, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has a market price of $0.00001683 after a 1.75% intraday plunge. The daily trading volume for Shiba Inu (SHIB) has surged by over 25% in the last 24 hours.
The MACD indicator is dropping and is very close to the zero line, indicating increasing bullish momentum for Shiba Inu (SHIB). Yesterday, Shiba Inu dropped below the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Shiba Inu is trading below the short-term 10-day and 20-day SMAs.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been consolidating for over a month, trading between the $0.00001935 resistance and $0.00001602 support levels. The Shiba Inu (SHIB) price has dropped over 10% in the last five trading sessions. Like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu (SHIB) faces uncertainty and has also formed a doji in the daily chart.
PropiChain (PCHAIN): Invest In The Future Of Real Estate
PropiChain is a new RWA (Real World Asset) project to transform the hundred trillion dollar real estate industry. It uses blockchain, AI, and the Metaverse to create a secure and transparent investment platform.
PropiChain has brought real-world properties to the blockchain by tokenizing them. This allows users to trade properties similar to tokens on a decentralized ledger. A single property is sliced into many tokens representing a portion of that real estate.
This allows PropiChain users fractional ownership and increases liquidity and opportunities for diversification. PropiChain further advantages users by integrating AI tools into the platform.
The AI generates insights into future demand changes and price fluctuations based on trends in large data sets of real estate transactions. Additionally, with the help of AI-powered Automated Valuation Models (AVMs), PropiChain provides accurate valuations for properties that are updated in real-time.
These AI features help users develop investment strategies. PropiChain also helps execute these strategies properly by providing automated transactions. AI can execute orders based on pre-given conditions, such as a property reaching a specific valuation. The transaction is automatically processed and stored on the blockchain.
Another automation feature on the platform is the automatic creation of lease agreements using smart contracts. The conventional method for generating lease agreements requires substantial time and effort and demands assistance from brokers and lawyers.
PropiChain has removed these middlemen from the equation. The smart contracts automatically trigger the agreement after both parties sign and the fund transfer is completed. The lease contract is also stored on the blockchain to maintain security and transparency.
The platform’s best feature is the Metaverse, which provides a 3D virtual experience of properties. Users can assess far-away real estate from the comfort of their homes without traveling long distances.
With this, PropiChain has removed the geographical barrier that prevents many investors from purchasing their dream properties.
The platform’s security has passed the rigorous testing conducted by Block Audit, which guarantees its regulatory compliance and integrity.
PropiChain can offer users all these fantastic features because of its native token, PCHAIN, which powers the entire project’s development. PCHAIN is currently in the first presale stage, going for $0.004. The price will surge to $0.011 and $0.023 in the coming stages.
Early participation can help maximize investors’ returns, as the listing is expected at $0.032. Also, the coming bull run may take the PCHAIN price much higher, providing 3000% returns to stage one investors.
Conclusion
Due to the slow and uncertain price action of Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), traders are increasingly participating in the PropiChain (PCHAIN) token presale. PropiChain uses blockchain, advanced AI tools, smart contracts, and the Metaverse to create a property investment platform offering futuristic features.
Early participation in the PCHAIN token presale can maximize your chances of making over 300x return on the initial investment.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.