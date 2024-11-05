Altcoins to Watch in November: Binance Coin (BNB), Rollblock (RBLK), and Neiro (NEIRO)

As the crypto markets roll into their most bullish time of year, we present three of the most promising altcoins worthy of investment at this time. Binance Coin and Neiro may be familiar names to crypto natives, while the Rollblock ($RBLK) presale is gaining a reputation as one of the hottest launching tokens in the space.
Binance Coin ($BNB) Dips To $553 After Weak Weekend Of Trading
Binance Coin has had a challenging week of trading amid the recent Bitcoin dip, falling over 7% in the last 7 days to settle at $553. This brings the Binance Coin market cap to just above $80.6 billion, where it still stands as the fourth-largest crypto on the CoinMarketCap crypto index.
Recently, Binance Coin burned 1.77 million Binance Coin tokens from its supply via its auto-burn mechanism. This is Binance Coin’s 29th quarterly token burn, which historically has had a bullish effect on the Binance Coin price by reducing the overhanging supply and decreasing sell pressure in the markets. Recently, former Binance Coin CEO CZ returned to the public eye after being released from his full-month stint behind bars.
Neiro ($NEIRO): Community Comes In Strong During Meme Debate
Neiro has had an even bigger drop this week, as Neiro has tanked over 20% in the last 7 days to reach $0.0013. Many Neiro investors will see this as a “buy the dip” opportunity, as long-term, things are looking up for Neiro. In the last 30 days of trading, Neiro has added over 27% to its market cap, helping the meme token on Ethereum reach position 112 in the rankings.
Neiro was made famous for being based on a Shiba Inu dog adopted by the same woman who owned the famous “Doge” dog behind Dogecoin. It is highly popular among its community and could well soar during the next meme season, potentially reaching its yearly high of $0.0022 and beyond.
Rollblock ($RBLK): A Game-Changer for Blockchain Casino Gaming
Rollblock ($RBLK) is currently accelerating fast through its early funding rounds, having raised over $4.9 million in only a matter of months. This is thanks to the incredible utility offered by the platform, which brings blockchain gaming to the hugely popular $450 billion online gambling market.
By updating this industry with a new focus on trust and transparency, Rollblock brings something truly new to market and enables gamers to verify that every transaction stands as intended, ensuring that nothing has been manipulated.
This will reduce selling pressure in the market massively, as will a unique revenue-sharing scheme that will use casino operating profits to buy up potentially millions of RBLK tokens each week. These coins are split 60:40, with the majority being burned immediately and the rest reinvested in the community through staking rewards.
Quite simply, as demand rises this year, supply will be in free fall! This is a recipe for monster 100x moves, as we have the makings of a good old supply crunch in play. Make sure to fill a bag at the low price of $0.033 before stage 7 coins sell out completely in the coming days. For a limited time RollBlock Tokens are available with a 50% Bonus, providing the perfect opportunity to acquire $RLBK!
