Altcoin Season Kickoff – Kaspa Poised for $0.5 Breakout as Polkadot Gains Bullish Momentum 

The Kaspa coin has been impressive lately, jumping 41% in the past week. This recent price surge has excited investors, as Kaspa has been in the consolidation phase for long.
With the altcoin season kicking off, the Kaspa price could see a massive surge in the coming weeks.
Moreover, Polkadot has gained 34% in the past week, setting support above the $5 mark for the first time since July. The main battle lies on the $6 mark which a successful breakout above the mark could target the $9 point and potentially retest the $10 zone which was last tested in March.
Despite a Temporary Dip, Kaspa Coin Maintains a Strong Uptrend
Since Kaspa crypto set an all-time high price of $0.20 in early August, the altcoin has been on a slow but steady decline. The daily Kaspa chart in Tradingview shows that the altcoin traded sideways for weeks before it started dropping after the appearance of a doji candlestick on September 20. An attempt by the bulls on September 27 and 28 yielded no result, pushing the coin to a downtrend.
However, the Kaspa token came back to life on November 9th, following the outcome of the US election. The resurgence of Kaspa has seen the altcoin gain over 50% in the past three days, setting support above $0.15. Top crypto expert Hunter V Treasure, analyzing the coin on X, believes a short-term correction will follow soon before Kaspa resumes its rallies.
However, Hunter maintained that Kaspa would not drop below the $0.138 mark. Looking at the Kaspa trading volume, which has jumped to $459M in daily trading activity, Hunter’s prediction might come to reality. The technical analysis from Tradingview looks good, as Kaspa is trading above the 50-day SMA. In their Kaspa price prediction for the short term, Coincodex anticipates a rise to $0.50.
Polkadot Price Targets $10 Amidst Strong Bullish Trend
Polkadot (DOT) is another altcoin projected for massive rallies in this altcoin season. Having witnessed massive rallies in the 2021 bull season, which saw DOT price hit $55, the altcoin is yet to replicate such a feat. In fact, Polkadot’s price is 90% down from its ATH as per CoinMarketCap data. However, analysts are hopeful of a rally in Q4.
One of such is a Twitter analyst who goes by the name CryptOpus. According to the analyst, Polkadot is trading within a falling wedge pattern and has just broken above the resistance trendline. The analyst pointed to a potential target of $11 in case the current trend continues. Looking at the over $879M daily Polkadot trading volume, the DOT price could extend the rally.
Meanwhile, the Tradingview data doesn’t look too good. The RSI is 73, a signal that it is in the overbought zone. This points towards a short-term correction. Given that Polkadot has failed a series of attempts at setting support above the $10 mark since May 2022, the token needs to break the mark to confirm a bullish move. If it can break that, we could look towards the $30 mark in Q4.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.