Altcoin Alert: Crypto Market Cap Breaches Key Level Hinting at an 8000x Rally for this Shiba Inu Killer

Shiba Inu (SHIB) gave enormous returns in 2021, making many early holders millionaires. After the recent market fluctuations, many investors are searching for tokens that may provide similar returns to Shiba Inu (SHIB).
The total crypto market cap has been in an uptrend for the past few months and recently crossed a crucial resistance level near $2.35 trillion. This has led to traders tracking new altcoins that can generate explosive returns.
A new RWA token, PropiChain (PCHAIN), is quickly rising in presale and attracting massive investor participation.
Shiba Inu (SHIB): Consolidation Creates Triangular Pattern
Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been in a triangular consolidation for over a month. Recently, the price broke the upper trendline of this pattern. However, Shiba Inu (SHIB) quickly dropped to trade within the triangle again.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) trades at $0.00001781, surging by over 3% in the last 24 hours. However, the daily Shiba Inu (SHIB) trading volume has declined by 34%. The Shiba Inu price is above the 50-day and below the 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), oscillating between these two.
For Shiba Inu, the immediate resistance level is $0.00001940, and the immediate support level is $0.00001631. Shiba Inu (SHIB) may continue the consolidation for some time unless there is a significant change in the market sentiment that affects the balance between the bears and bulls.
PropiChain (PCHAIN): Transforming Real Estate With AI
PropiChain (PCHAIN) is a RWA project transforming the global real estate sector. The creators feel that the traditional property investment method is outdated and plagued with many issues, such as corruption, fraud risks, dependency on middlemen, and complicated processes.
PropiChain has developed a real estate trading platform that integrates blockchain, AI, NFTs, and the Metaverse to free the industry of these issues. PropiChain is improving investor security and transparency with this platform and providing unique features that help them invest more efficiently.
PropiChain has converted properties into NFTs using NFT tokenization and brought real estate to the blockchain. This allows users to trade properties like tokens on the blockchain. The NFTs represent different parts of properties and allow investing in small fractions.
This fractional ownership allows users to enjoy more liquidity and diversification. With PropiChain, investors can pool their capital to collectively own large real estate properties usually out of reach for many in traditional real estate.
Another advantage PropiChain users have is access to advanced AI tools that automate property transactions. The AI on the platform can automatically execute orders based on preset conditions, such as a property reaching a certain valuation. After this, the transaction details are stored transparently on the blockchain.
This automation can guarantee the proper execution of users’ investment strategies. PropiChain’s AI also helps users create these strategies by providing accurate property valuations using Automated Valuation Models (AVMs).
The AVMs are AI-powered algorithms that provide real-time valuations based on historical sales data, broader economic factors, and current market conditions. AI also generates market insights to predict price fluctuations and demand changes. This information allows users to make informed investment decisions.
PropiChain allows more automation using smart contracts, simplifying the creation of lease agreements. The agreements are automatically triggered when the tenant deposits the funds and both parties complete signatures.
Smart contracts also automate lease renewals. Both parties are notified when the contract nears expiry, and the lease terms are updated upon agreement. The legally binding contracts are stored on the blockchain for security.
One of the platform’s best features is the Metaverse, which allows interested investors to assess properties without traveling. The Metaverse provides a 3D virtual experience that covers the entire real estate so that users can audit the property from the comfort of their homes.
PropiChain (PCHAIN) was recently audited by the reputed block audit. It passed all the security policies and regulatory compliances.
The PCHAIN token powers all the features, giving life to the platform. Currently, PCHAIN is selling for $0.004 in the first stage of the presale. The price will surge in the second and third stages to $0.011 and $0.023, respectively.
Experts believe the token is highly undervalued and suggest early participation in the PCHAIN token presale. The listing price is expected to be $0.032, giving over 800% returns. Also, with robust analysis, they have predicted the price to grow 8,000x with a coming rally.
Conclusion
Investors looking for opportunities that offer returns, like Shiba Inu (SHIB) in its early days, are flocking to the PropiChain (PCHAIN) presale. The project aims to transform the $300 trillion real estate sector with the help of blockchain, AI, NFTs, and the Metaverse.
Experts suggest early participation in the PCHAIN token presale can help generate an 8000x return on investment for stage one investors.
For more information about the PropiChain Presale:
- Website: https://propichain.io/
- Join Community: https://linktr.ee/propichain
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.