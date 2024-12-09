Alameda Research Deposits Entire $POL Allocation Amid Polygon’s 106% Surge

December 8, 2024

A wallet, believed to be linked to Alameda Research, recently made significant moves involving $POL tokens received from the Polygon Foundation.

Yesterday, the wallet deposited all 8.68 million $POL (valued at $6.19 million) into FalconX, marking the latest in a series of notable transactions.

The wallet originally received these tokens, then valued at $3.2 million, from the “Polygon Ecosystem Growth” wallet on November 15. Since then, the price of $POL—previously known as $MATIC—has surged by approximately 106%, reflecting strong market performance.

In a related development, Alameda Research finalized its $POL deposits to Wintermute Trading today. Around 12 hours ago, the firm transferred the last 9.14 million $POL tokens, worth $6.63 million, to the trading platform.

Over 15 Million $POL Tokens Moved By Alameda Research 

Over the past 16 days, Alameda Research has methodically deposited the entire 15.639 million $POL tokens it received from the “Polygon Ecosystem Growth” wallet. At the time of receipt, these tokens were valued at $5.79 million, making their current valuation a testament to Polygon’s significant market rally.

These transactions highlight Alameda Research’s active role in managing its crypto assets and leveraging market opportunities. The 106% price increase of $POL during this period underscores Polygon’s growing appeal within the blockchain and DeFi ecosystems.

As Polygon continues its upward trajectory, developments like these emphasize the interplay between major institutional players and the broader crypto market. Alameda Research’s strategic management of its $POL allocation showcases how large-scale investors capitalize on evolving trends in the digital asset space.

