AI Tokens Gain Momentum On Solana Following $ACT’s Binance Listing; Whale Activity Surges

Following the recent listing of $ACT on Binance, a rally among AI-focused tokens on Solana is underway. Nine hours ago, Tars AI ($TAI) transferred 17.9 million tokens, valued at approximately $2.65 million, to market maker Wintermute.
Spotonchain also reported unusual activity among $TAI holders, with around 600 million tokens, worth roughly $95 million, transferred among early holders over the last 24 hours.
This amount represents about 4% of $TAI’s circulating supply and 2% of its total supply, signaling potential shifts in the token’s ownership dynamics.
https://twitter.com/OnchainDataNerd/status/1856175839270056408?t=NuL05drDpHFAFtLYtdDhIw&s=19
The broader AI trend appears to be gaining traction, as tokens like Fetch.ai ($FET) and Lamden ($TAO) have each experienced a 10% rise in the last few hours. A notable whale has continued to accumulate $FET amid this upward trend, adding to the AI token’s growing interest.
https://twitter.com/spotonchain/status/1856159946783764834?t=WsW0bnDKFD1E_aAQGj60nw&s=19
Whale Buys 380K $FET Token
On November 8, a whale purchased 380.9k $FET for approximately $508.9k. Additionally, iCrypto recently identified another whale, wallet 0x595a, buying 272.9k $FET for $376.5k at an average price of $1.40. This wallet currently holds 398.8k $FET, valued at $631.0k, reflecting significant ongoing interest from large investors.
https://twitter.com/iCryptoAI/status/1856270063382544584?t=SDDZgN9xCyMcyAIhxgN76A&s=19
Moreover, wallet 0x2ab2—mentioned in prior updates—has yet to sell any $FET, continuing to hold 496.8k tokens valued at $786.1k. This position carries an unrealized profit of $219.2k, representing a 35.5% gain.
The uptick in activity across these tokens highlights the increasing appeal of AI-based projects in the crypto market, with whales and early adopters positioning themselves strategically. As the momentum builds, this wave of acquisitions and transfers could drive further price movement, capturing the attention of retail investors and sparking heightened trading interest in the AI token sector.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Image Source: grandeduc/123RF