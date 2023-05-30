AI Integration drives Growth at TMS Network (TMSN), Alchemy Pay (ACH) & Polygon (MATIC)

As the cryptocurrency industry undergoes continuous advancement and consolidation, the seamless amalgamation of artificial intelligence (AI) has significantly propelled the unprecedented growth and prominence of leading entities like Alchemy Pay (ACH), Polygon (MATIC), and TMS Network (TMSN).
In an era marked by increasing global interconnectivity and digitalization, these innovative blockchain platforms are effectively harnessing the power of AI to revolutionize key aspects of financial transactions, cryptocurrency trading, and monetary engagements.
Polygon (MATIC)
Polygon (MATIC), referred to as the MATIC network, leverages the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) for the execution of smart contracts and the facilitation of decentralized applications (dApps) within its network. To enhance transactional efficiency and incentivize user participation, Polygon (MATIC) has introduced its proprietary cryptocurrency token, MATIC, adhering to the ERC-20 standard to ensure seamless interoperability with the Ethereum network.
In its ongoing pursuit of expansion, Polygon (MATIC) has outlined plans to integrate AI-driven avatars using an innovative technology known as CharacterGPT. These avatars are generated by AI systems in real-time, using the text inputs provided by the user. The avatars are then transformed into non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and stored securely on the Polygon blockchain.
Integrating the CharacterGPT AI system within the Polygon (MATIC) network empowers users to effortlessly create personalized avatars for online interactions through the real-time generation of text-based inputs. These avatars can be transformed into NFTs and securely stored on the Polygon blockchain.
This pioneering technology possesses the potential to reshape the NFT market landscape, introducing distinctive opportunities for Polygon (MATIC) should the AI-powered NFT project gain significant traction.
Alchemy Pay (ACH)
Alchemy Pay (ACH) functions as the proprietary cryptocurrency of the Alchemy Pay payment gateway, serving as a means to facilitate decentralized transactions. Alchemy Pay (ACH) operates as a global payment gateway, empowering merchants to accept cryptocurrency payments from customers worldwide. The platform aims to deliver expeditious and secure payment processing, characterized by nominal fees and the absence of currency conversion hassles.
While Alchemy Pay (ACH) does not have an inherent association with artificial intelligence, it recently introduced support for Google Pay within its on-ramp functionality. This integration enables users to conveniently and securely acquire cryptocurrencies using their fiat currency funds.
This strategic development aligns with the overarching objectives of the Singapore-based fiat-crypto payment gateway, as it endeavors to expand cryptocurrency accessibility for customers through the provision of direct services, encompassing on- and off-ramp solutions, as well as NFT Checkout capabilities. Since their launch in June 2022, these payment solutions have been adopted across diverse Web3 platforms and token issuers of varying scales.
Given the prevailing surge in artificial intelligence advancements and Alchemy Pay’s (ACH) robust partnerships with prominent networks and services like Polygon (MATIC), it is foreseeable that Alchemy Pay (ACH) will leverage AI capabilities in the near future to revolutionize its financial transactions and payment solutions, thereby fostering enhanced connectivity between individuals and the realm of cryptocurrency.
TMS Network (TMSN)
TMS Network (TMSN) represents a novel decentralized trading platform constructed on the Ethereum blockchain, primarily addressing prevalent challenges encountered within centralized systems. Remarkably, the platform has swiftly accomplished a sold-out in its initial presale phases, amassing a remarkable $6.0 Mio in less than a few weeks, indicative of robust user adoption and investor enthusiasm.
The native cryptocurrency token of TMS Network (TMSN) grants users access to over 500 cryptocurrencies, encompassing Forex, CFDs, and stocks. Notably, TMS Network (TMSN) distinguishes itself within the trading sphere by enabling users to engage in fiat-to-cryptocurrency trading, a distinctive attribute.
Positioned as a decentralized platform, TMS Network (TMSN) eliminates the necessity for intermediaries, thereby engendering reduced fees for purchases and transfers. Additionally, the platform offers various trading tools and educational programs, further augmenting the user experience.
Given its appealing advantages to traders and investors, TMS Network (TMSN) manifests a promising outlook. Anticipations are high that more traders and investors will opt for TMS Network as their favored decentralized exchange within the forthcoming months.
TMS Network (TMSN) is currently integrating artificial intelligence and a selection of trading bots in its wide array of trading tools made available to its community. However, as an innovative and formidable platform, TMS Network (TMSN) will undoubtedly explore AI even more so in the near future, solidifying its position at the vanguard of the cryptocurrency community.
Conclusion
Alchemy Pay (ACH), Polygon (MATIC), and TMS Network (TMSN) are blockchain-based platforms that leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to revolutionize financial transactions, crypto trading, and monetary interactions.
Polygon (MATIC) plans to introduce AI-powered avatars, while Alchemy Pay integrates Google Pay support, and TMS Network provides access to 500+ cryptocurrencies, including forex, CFDs, and stocks.
These platforms are expected to utilize AI for financial transactions, positioning them as significant players in the dynamic and evolving landscape of cryptocurrencies and AI.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.