Absolut Vodka Launches Metaverse Experience in Decentraland

Absolut Vodka is celebrating its tenth anniversary by bringing an experience to Decentraland’s Metaverse in a new experience called Absolut Land. Launching its experience during Coachella on April 15th, the collaborative partnership will be one-of-a-kind cooperation enabling users to get exclusive gear, collet-to-earn rewards, and teleport to Coachella IRL!
Let’s take a closer look at the upcoming Absolut.Land Metaverse experience in Decentraland and see what users can expect.
What Is Absolut Land?
As the name suggests, Absolut Land is a Metaverse experience open to anyone to participate starting on April 15th. The experience will be hosted in Decentraland, currently the most-valued Metaverse crypto project with a market capitalization surpassing $3.9 billion.
Absolut Land will enable users to get exclusive NFT wearables to show off in decentraland and find the best festival fashion when users explore and mix with new friends. Users will also have a chance to explore Absolut.Land and find ten hidden collectibles, unlocking prizes, and discount codes.
In addition, for those finding the hidden teleporter token, users will be able to head to Coachella IRL by entering the details online for a chance to win tickets to the second week of Coachella. The winner will be chosen at random.
For a chance to win exclusive wearables in Decentraland, users can take selfies inside Absolut.Land and post them on Twitter with the users’ Wallet Public Key, and the Absolut team will airdrop some awesome NFTs directly to your account. Make sure to tag @Absolutus and use the hashtag #AbsolutLand to enter.
Keep in mind that users will have to pass age verification to confirm they’re at least 21 years old in order to access Absolut Land and participate in the event.
What Is Decentraland (MANA)?
Launched in February 2020, Decentraland (MANA) is the leading Metaverse crypto coin on the market, featuring an open 3D world experience for users to explore. Decentraland features the most active Metaverse community with the most users in its digital realm out of all projects currently living in the cryptocurrency market.
Decentraland (MANA) is also the pioneer of Metaverse coins and experiences, featuring dozens of play-to-earn activities that users can participate in and earn significant rewards.
The project also features one of the most sought-after virtual real estate markets on OpenSea, with a total trading volume surpassing 231.5k ETH, roughly $800 million.
In addition, Decentraland features one of the most popular virtual casinos called Decentral Games ICE Poker. Dubbed “The Metaverse Killer App,” ICE Poker features hundreds of players at any time, making it the most popular attraction in Decentraland.
The primary utility asset for Decentraland is MANA, an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. MANA is also Polygon compatible, enabling users to trade it without dealing with Ethereums exorbitant trading fees. MANA is used to purchase wearable NFTs in Decentraland, interact with its Metaverse, etc.
You can buy MANA on Coinbase, Binance, Gemini, Gate.io, Kraken, LBank, and more.
