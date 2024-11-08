AAVE Whales Offloading Holdings As Price Peaks, Potentially Cashing In On Profits

November 7, 2024

A wave of large AAVE transactions has caught attention as several major holders, or “whales,” have been unloading significant amounts of AAVE tokens on various exchanges, suggesting a trend toward profit-taking.

One dormant whale, inactive for over a year and a half, recently deposited 25,790 AAVE (worth approximately $3.38 million) to MEXC, possibly aiming to capitalize on price gains.

This whale initially purchased 27,263 AAVE between April and June 2023 for about $2.12 million, at an average price of $77.75 per token.

Just an hour ago, the same whale offloaded 25,790 AAVE at a price of $131.16, potentially realizing a 68.7% profit or around $1.38 million.

More Notable Whale Activities Around AAVE Tokens 

Additional whale activity includes notable transactions involving other large AAVE holders. Approximately three hours ago, the address 0x790c transferred 7,822 AAVE (worth $1.04 million) from the Aave protocol directly to Binance. Cumberland, another prominent player, deposited 10,000 AAVE (valued at $1.29 million) to OKX six hours ago. Galaxy Digital also moved 7,897 AAVE (worth $1.02 million) to Binance ten hours ago.

These transactions, involving multiple large deposits to exchanges, suggest that some major AAVE holders may be cashing out on recent price increases.

While Bitcoin has been rallying, some altcoin holders are seizing the opportunity to lock in profits, potentially signaling caution for the AAVE market in the short term.

These moves reflect a broader trend of market participants adjusting their positions amidst fluctuating altcoin prices.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.

