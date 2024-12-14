5 Best Crypto Presale to Grab in 2024 – One Coin Already Raised $1M and Rising Fast

Crypto Presales are the most awaited moment for investors investing in low-cost crypto tokens. Presale crypto projects offer investors and enthusiasts early access to high-potential crypto projects at discounted prices.
Since many presale cryptos are in the pool, investors might find it difficult to identify the best one for massive gains. No worries. Here are the 5 best crypto presale projects to grab before 2024 ends. One coin (Aureal One) in our list has already raised $1M and is rapidly growing in the crypto space. Let’s see what each crypto is ready to offer.
5 Best Crypto Presale
- Aureal One (DLUME)
- DexBoss (DEBO)
- yPredict (YPRED)
- Race to a Billion (RACE)
- Qubetics (TICS)
Listed above are the top 5 Best Crypto Presale projects in our list. Each project has unique values, insights, and goals. Before investing in any new presale crypto projects, always do deep research. Know each crypto in detail and then invest wisely.
1. Aureal One (DLUME)
Aureal One is a cutting-edge next-generation platform. Its innovation in blockchain technology attracts many crypto investors to look over it. What’s innovative about it? It is a creative blockchain network that incorporates two explosive sectors gaming and metaverse. The Zero-Knowledge Rollups technology in this crypto platform is a layer 2 scaling solution, where users can securely perform thousands of transactions per second at fast-lightening speed with near-zero gas fees. This revolutionary platform is designed with two unique projects: Clash of Tiles and Darklume. Darklume is a decentralized metaverse platform where users can own, build, socially interact, and trade digital assets within the ecosystem. Clash of Tiles is the Aureal One’s alpha version strategic gaming environment. In this gaming network, players can deploy, and stock up cryptocurrencies on virtual tiles to obtain DLUME points.
DLUME, the native crypto token of Aureal One. It is the backbone of the Aureal One ecosystem. Currently, DLUME is in the presale phase. The presale token price of DLUME is $0.00428082 and is expected that the token value may rise to $0.01 in the upcoming days. This coin has already raised $1M and is still growing rapidly in the crypto world. So, if you are looking for the best crypto presale to grab in 2024, invest in Aureal One’s DLUME. Be early to grab DLUME before the deal runs out.
2. DexBoss (DEBO)
DexBoss, decentralized finance DeFi platform. This is one of the 5 best crypto presale projects on our list. It will be a revolutionary project to beat the existing traditional DeFi platform to offer users better solutions. This unique platform is designed to get rid of the complexities of traditional DeFi projects with its build quality. That is, it is designed with a user-friendly interface, a deep liquidity pool, low or competitive transaction fees, and deep access to professional finance tools for liquidity farming, staking, and trading opportunities. Its strong roadmap DexBoss aims to offer advanced trading opportunities for traders by offering trading opportunities with 2000+ cryptocurrencies from one place, low transaction fees, and real-time user engagement. However, within the ecosystem, all these can be accessed only by DEBO.
What’s DEBO? DexBoss’s native cryptocurrency. Currently, it is in the presale phase. The presale token price of DEBO is $0.01 and may skyrocket to $0.15 in the upcoming year. If you are looking for the best presale crypto, you should consider DexBoss (DEBO). 15x massive gains are awaiting.
3. yPredict (YPRED)
Waiting for a long time for the best crypto presale projects to invest in? Don’t wait anymore, yPredict is here to serve you. yPredict, is a next-generation user-friendly trading research and analysis platform where traders can make better decisions with data-driven insights. This AI/ML expert comes with a set of tools for analysis and provides valuable insights via state-of-the-art financial prediction methodology.
As the crypto space is volatile, there is a dynamic price structure in the crypto market, hence experts find difficulty in identifying the best Presale crypto. To ease the stress, AI-driven technologies bridge the gap between financial predictions and marketing trends. This digital platform’s native cryptocurrency is YPRED. The Presale token price will be very low for the early investors. In the future, there might be huge gains in the upcoming bullish trend.
4. Race to a Billion (RACE)
Race to a Billion is one of the decentralized platforms, which enable the users to predict what will be the outcome of a simulated Meme coin race using the cryptocurrency. This innovative platform is designed with smart contract networks and offers scalability, security, and transparency to the investors. The native cryptocurrency of this crypto project is RACE. Currently, the token is in the presale or Initial Coin Offering phase, you can acquire the token in the presale market. Its presale token price starts at $0.00819. Upon listing on the exchanges, it could gradually skyrocket in its value. If you want massive gains by investing in the best crypto project go with RACE.
5. Qubetics (TICS)
Searching for the best crypto presale to obtain massive gains in the future? Qubetics is here. Qubetics is an innovative web3-based blockchain platform designed with a decentralized virtual private network. In short, we can say dVPN. The main goal of this crypto project is to develop an efficient and sustainable ecosystem to manage multiple and large transactions securely and safely.
The native cryptocurrency of Qubetics is TICS. Currently, it is in a presale state, where the users have access to 12.85% of the total TICS supply. The presale token price of Qubetics starts at $0.02572307 which may skyrocket 10% on its next phase. Early investors get massive gains upon investing in Qubetics’ TICS.
Conclusion
We are nearing the end of 2024, it’s always a special ending for crypto enthusiasts. Why? Because many Presale crypto projects are ready to skyrocket with potential growth and massive gains in 2025. With that in mind, we’ve curated the above list.
Among all, Aureal One whose coin already raised $1 M is still evolving and stands out from other cryptos. The current Presale phase of Aureal One’s DLUME is $0.00428082. Investors who seek the best crypto Presale token with low price, blindly invest in Aureal One.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.