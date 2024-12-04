4 Best New Meme Coins to Invest in This Week

Meme coins are shaking up the crypto world yet again, proving they’re more than just internet jokes—they’re financial opportunities with massive potential. Whether you’re chasing explosive short-term gains or planning a long-term meme-inspired portfolio, this week has plenty of exciting options. From community-driven projects to quirky underdogs making waves, meme coins are where the buzz is at.
One of the brightest stars in the meme coin galaxy is BTFD Coin, which is riding the momentum of its viral presale. Add to that the relentless charm of Brett, the speed-fuelled promise of Turbo, and the nutty brilliance of Peanut the Squirrel, and you’ve got a line-up bursting with personality and potential. Let’s break down why these coins are worth your attention.
1. BTFD Coin: The Meme Coin Redefining Presales
If you haven’t heard of BTFD Coin, where have you been? This Ethereum-based gem is turning heads with a presale that has already raised over $900,000. As of now, more than 21 billion BTFD Coins have been sold to over 2,000 enthusiastic holders, and the current presale price sits at $0.000064.
BTFD Coin isn’t just about numbers—it’s about the mindset. “Buy the Dip” has become a rallying cry for savvy crypto investors, and this project embodies that ethos with its high-APY staking rewards, a play-to-earn game, and a roadmap loaded with potential. With staking APYs averaging 90% and a P2E game promising lucrative rewards, BTFD Coin isn’t just another meme coin; it’s a lifestyle.
Let’s say you jump in with $600 at the current presale price of $0.000064. This gives you a whopping 9.375 million BTFD Coins. If the coin hits its post-launch target price of $0.0006, your investment could potentially skyrocket to $5,625. Not too shabby for hopping on the meme train!
Why did this meme coin make it to this list: With a viral presale, a strong community, and innovative features like staking and gaming, BTFD Coin is easily one of the best new meme coins to invest in this week.
2. Brett: The Bro Coin That’s All About Community
Brett isn’t your typical meme coin—it’s a lifestyle brand for crypto enthusiasts who love good vibes and great memes. Named after the “bro” archetype, Brett is the first coin to lean into a community of ultra-relatable memes about hanging out, chilling, and vibing in Web3.
Launched on the Binance Smart Chain, Brett is gaining traction with its zero-tax structure and plans for a community-driven NFT marketplace. With a current price of $0.2068, Brett has seen a steady uptick in volume, backed by a roadmap that includes DAO governance and exclusive merch drops.
Why did this meme coin make it to this list: Brett’s commitment to fostering a laid-back, inclusive community makes it a standout in the meme coin market. Its unique branding and zero-tax policy solidify its spot as one of the best new meme coins to invest in this week.
3. Turbo: The Fast Lane to Meme Coin Fame
Turbo is the Formula 1 of meme coins, and it’s picking up speed. Built on Solana, Turbo promises lightning-fast transactions and ultra-low fees, making it a favourite for crypto traders tired of slow networks. But Turbo isn’t just fast—it’s also funny. Its branding plays on high-speed racing culture, with meme campaigns featuring supersonic mascots and hilarious crypto GIFs.
Currently priced at $0.007792, Turbo has a max supply of 69 billion coins. Its upcoming roadmap includes a gamified DeFi platform, where users can race NFTs in virtual tournaments for rewards. Turbo’s community is growing rapidly, with its social media engagement soaring over the past week.
Why did this meme coin make it to this list: Turbo’s emphasis on innovation and humour makes it an ideal pick for investors seeking quick transactions and meme-worthy fun. It’s undoubtedly one of the best new meme coins to invest in this week.
4. Peanut the Squirrel: Nutty, Adorable, and Potentially Profitable
Peanut the Squirrel is a meme coin with a playful twist. Combining the cuteness of a squirrel with the internet’s love for quirky mascots, Peanut has become a rising star in the meme coin space. It’s backed by a mission to fund environmental conservation, with 5% of every transaction fee going to forest preservation charities.
Now sitting at $1.28, Peanut’s roadmap includes a P2E game called Nut Quest, where players can collect acorns and convert them into Peanut tokens. The project’s recent partnership with a major wildlife foundation has only increased its credibility and appeal.
Why did this meme coin make it to this list: Peanut’s combination of adorable branding, a strong charitable mission, and fun gameplay potential makes it a solid contender among the best new meme coins to invest in this week.
Final Thoughts
The meme coin market is thriving, and this week’s lineup showcases projects with massive potential. Whether it’s the innovative features of BTFD Coin, the community-driven approach of Brett, the speed of Turbo, or the conservation-focused charm of Peanut the Squirrel, each coin offers something unique for investors.
With BTFD Coin’s presale already breaking records, now’s the time to jump in and secure your place in meme coin history. So, don’t wait—pick your favourites and ride the meme wave to potential gains.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.