3 Cryptos Primed for All-Time Highs Before 2025: Solana, Lunex Network and Binance Coin

Solana might be receiving approval from the SEC about its ETFs soon while BNB’s Open Interest is hinting at a massive influx of capital.
Meanwhile, analysts are keeping an eye on Lunex Network’s low-cap DeFi exchange that is poised for 1800% gains by the end of its presale.
Solana (SOL) Might be Heading into ETFs Territory Soon
Solana’s price has rallied by a massive 39.48% over the last 30 days which is making investors optimistic about the token’s potential to reach a new all-time high price of $600. Market experts are already expecting Solana to surpass both Bitcoin and Ethereum during Q4’s bull cycle. This positive sentiment is also making investors eager about upcoming Solana ETFs that were proposed by Cboe back in July.
Solana is currently trading for $215.90 after a minor intraday increase of 0.53%. Solana’s volume has also jumped by 22.02% over the last 24 hours which reflects the high network activity. Since Solana is trading above all of its Simple Moving Averages on the SOL/USDT daily chart, analysts are positive about Solana’s price reaching the critical $262.01 resistance soon.
Binance Coin Breakout from a Bullish Pattern Triggers Huge Increase in Open Interest
BNB was down in the crypto dumps for several months until Trump’s victory pushed the token into bullish territory. Earlier this week, BNB broke out of an ascending channel pattern with a target of $825. Since BNB’s Open Interest has also reached a peak at $797.46 million, analysts believe Binance Coin is ready to record a new all-time high price before the end of Q4’s bull run.
Binance Coin is currently trading for $633.53 after an intraday increase of 1.69%. BNB’s volume has also jumped by 29.46% over the last 24 hours which indicates high buying activity. Since the BNB/USDT daily chart is flashing strong buy signals, analysts expect the BNB price to test the nearest resistance level at $652.2 within the next few days.
Lunex Network (LNEX) to Overthrow DeFi Sector with Multi-Chain Trading Features
Lunex Network’s new noncustodial exchange is creating significant buzz in the market. Instead of charging tremendous amounts of gas fees or restricting traders to a few blockchains, Lunex Network is marking a new era of crypto trading with its multi chain trading platform.
Given Lunex Network’s cross chain interoperability, Ethereum-backed security and attractive staking rewards, it is no surprise that the platform has already raised $2.21 million during its presale stages. If this upward momentum continues until the end of Q4, analysts are tipping at approximately 1800% gains for LNEX holders ahead of the token’s official launch on DEXs.
Since Lunex Network investors receive their LNEX presale tokens right away, traders are getting a limited time opportunity to start earning a consistent passive income within the next 30 days. With Lunex Network’s revenue-sharing model, the platform reinvests a significant portion of its weekly revenue into open market buybacks of the platform’s native LNEX token. Half of the repurchased tokens are distributed to current holders as staking rewards with up to 18% APYs while the remaining half are burned forever to keep LNEX’s circulating supply below the hard cap of 8 billion tokens.
With these deflationary tokenomics, Lunex Network’s price is only expected to rise over time. For now, Lunex Network is only selling LNEX tokens on its official website for a low price of $0.0026 each.
You can find more information about Lunex (LNEX) Network here:
- Website: https://lunexnetwork.com
- Socials: https://linktr.ee/lunexnetwork
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.