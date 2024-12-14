270K Mine BlockDAG as Fantom Joins Sonic & Stacks Targets Bitcoin

BlockDAG X1 Hits 270K Users as BDAG Heads Toward $1; Fantom Moves Forward and Stacks Investigates Bitcoin Smart Contracts
Momentum is growing in the crypto world as major projects continue to evolve and prepare for the future.
Fantom (FTM) recently announced its move to Sonic (S), sparking discussions about its competitive edge in the blockchain market. Meanwhile, Stacks (STX) remains a favorite for its integration of smart contracts with Bitcoin.
At the same time, BlockDAG (BDAG) is rapidly expanding, thanks to its X1 App, which has surpassed 270,000 active users. This innovation in mobile mining, combined with a 2240% presale price surge, sets BlockDAG apart as a standout project in the current market.
Fantom (FTM) Eyes Growth with Sonic Migration
Fantom (FTM), a Layer-1 blockchain known for its speed and scalability, is in the process of transitioning to Sonic (S). This upgrade aims to resolve issues like high fees and slow transactions, placing Fantom in a better position to compete with rivals such as Ethereum and Solana.
Despite its technological promise, Fantom struggles with widespread adoption. The blockchain faces moderate liquidity and market cap, which limits its growth potential. As of now, Fantom is trading at $1.25, reflecting a 4% decline from the previous day. Analysts remain cautious about its future, especially as questions linger over the impact of the Sonic migration on its performance and adoption.
Stacks (STX): A Bold Vision for Bitcoin Smart Contracts
Stacks (STX) continues to garner attention for bringing smart contracts into the Bitcoin ecosystem. This unique feature has appealed to Bitcoin enthusiasts looking to diversify while maintaining security.
However, Stacks’ reliance on Bitcoin introduces scalability challenges that Ethereum and Solana have already addressed. These issues could limit its growth potential in the short term. Nonetheless, its focus on decentralization and user-centric development keeps it a promising option for those exploring long-term opportunities.
Over 270K Users and Counting: BlockDAG’s Mobile Mining Revolution!
BlockDAG is making waves in the blockchain industry by revolutionizing mobile mining with its X1 App. This cutting-edge Layer-1 blockchain uses Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology to enable efficient, energy-saving mining directly on smartphones. Users only need to open the app and tap once every 24 hours to earn BDAG coins effortlessly.
The app’s ease of use has attracted over 270,000 active users, highlighting the growing interest in BlockDAG’s innovative approach. Mining currently occurs on the devnet, and all mined coins will seamlessly transfer to the Mainnet upon launch, ensuring usability within the BlockDAG ecosystem.
BlockDAG’s presale has also gained substantial traction, raising over $165 million and selling more than 17 billion BDAG coins. Initially priced at $0.001 in Batch 1, BDAG now costs $0.0234 in Batch 26, marking a remarkable 2240% surge. Nearly 15,000 miners have joined the platform, contributing over $5.7 million in miner sales.
Analysts predict BDAG could reach $1 soon, driven by its growing user base and forward-looking technology. As the crypto market gears up for its next bull run, BlockDAG emerges as a key player with immense potential for growth.
Preparing for the Next Crypto Bull Run
Fantom’s transition to Sonic reflects its efforts to refine scalability and reduce transaction costs, but uncertainties around adoption persist. Similarly, Stacks aims to bring smart contracts to Bitcoin while grappling with scalability concerns.
On the other hand, BlockDAG is gaining momentum with its X1 App, offering a simple and energy-efficient way to mine BDAG coins. With over 270,000 miners onboard and a 2240% presale surge, BlockDAG presents an exciting opportunity for those looking to join before the Mainnet launch.
Analysts project BDAG’s value to climb even higher as the crypto market heads toward its next rally. The growing community and technological edge make BlockDAG a strong contender in the blockchain space.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.